JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our year to date results," said Kevin Ali, Organon's Chief Executive Officer. "We are tracking well to our 2024 objectives of delivering revenue growth at constant currency, driving year-over-year EBITDA improvement and generating approximately $1 billion of free cash flow before one-time costs."

Second Quarter 2024 Revenue in $ millions Q2 2024 Q2 2023 VPY VPY ex-FX Women's Health $ 449 $ 438 3% 3% Biosimilars 164 135 22% 22% Established Brands 963 995 (3)% (1)% Other (1) 31 40 (20)% (20)% Revenues $ 1,607 $ 1,608 -% 2%

Totals may not foot due to rounding and percentages are computed using unrounded amounts. (1) Other includes manufacturing sales to third parties.

For the second quarter of 2024, total revenue was $1.607 billion, flat year-over-year on an as-reported basis and an increase of 2% excluding the impact of foreign currency (ex-FX).

Women's Health revenue increased 3% on both an as-reported basis and ex-FX basis in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023 primarily driven by 13% ex-FX growth in Nexplanon® (etonogestrel implant). Nexplanon's strong performance was primarily due to favorable discount rates in the United States, an increase in demand in the company's institutional business in Africa, and increased demand in certain international markets. Sales of MarvelonTM (desogestrel and ethinyl estradiol pill) and MercilonTM (desogestrel and ethinyl estradiol pill), combined oral hormonal daily contraceptive pills also grew strongly, up 42% ex-FX compared to prior year as a result of increased demand in various markets outside the U.S.

Performance in the Women's Health franchise was partially offset by sales of NuvaRing® (etonogestrel / ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), a vaginal contraceptive product, which declined 35% ex-FX during the period due to ongoing generic competition. The company's fertility portfolio was down 8% ex-FX in the second quarter, primarily due to a difficult comparison to a stronger prior period for the China fertility business, which benefited from volume recovery post-COVID 19 lockdowns coupled with a buy-out of Follistim AQ® (follitropin beta injection) in the U.S. following a significant buy-in during the fourth quarter of 2023 related to the exit of a temporary spin-off related commercial arrangement and the onboarding of a large customer.

Biosimilars revenue grew 22% on both an as-reported basis and ex-FX basis in the second quarter of 2024, compared with the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the uptake of Hadlima® (adalimumab-bwwd) since its July 2023 launch in the U.S. Ontruzant® (trastuzumab-dttb) grew 46% ex-FX during the quarter driven by increased demand associated with a government tender in Brazil partially offset by the negative impact of unfavorable discount rates in the U.S and lower demand in Europe. Performance was partially offset by a 2% ex-FX decline in Renflexis® (infliximab-abda) which was driven primarily by an increase in discount rates in the U.S.

Established Brands revenue was down 3% on an as-reported basis and declined 1% ex-FX in the second quarter of 2024. Contribution from the recent licensing of Emgality® (galcanezumab) and RayvowTM (lasmiditan)(1, 2), together with a recovery in certain injectable steroid products following last year's market action partially offset the impacts of Volume Based Procurement initiatives in China, expected mandatory pricing revisions in Japan and phasing of shipments for certain products in select markets related to the implementation of the company's enterprise resource planning system. The company expects revenue growth in the Established Brands franchise to be about flat for full year 2024 on an ex-FX basis.

(1) Emgality is a trademark registered in the United States in the name of Eli Lilly and Company (used under license). (2) Rayvow is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly in the European Union and other countries (used under license).

Second Quarter 2024 Profitability in $ millions, except per share amounts Q2 2024 Q2 2023 VPY Revenues $ 1,607 $ 1,608 -% Cost of sales 668 640 4% Gross profit 939 968 (3)% Non-GAAP Adjusted gross profit (1) 996 1,012 (2)% Net income 195 242 (19)% Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (1) 289 336 (14)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) 0.75 0.95 (21)% Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 1.12 1.31 (15)% Acquired IPR&D and milestones 15 - NM Per share impact to diluted EPS from acquired IPR&D and milestones (0.05) - NM Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1,2) 513 530 (3)% Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Gross margin 58.4% 60.2 % Non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin (1) 62.0% 62.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) (1, 2) 31.9% 33.0 %

(1) See Tables 4 and 5 for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin included $15 million in the second quarter of 2024 related to Acquired IPR&D and milestones. There was no Acquired IPR&D in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 58.4% as-reported and 62.0% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 60.2% as-reported and 62.9% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis in the second quarter of 2023. The lower non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin was primarily related to unfavorable product mix, foreign exchange translation and higher inflation impacts to material and distribution costs.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $195 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared with $242 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP Adjusted net income was $289 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with $336 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.9% in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 33.0% in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin. Total non-GAAP operating expenses (selling, general and administrative and research and development) were down 2% year over year.

Capital Allocation

Today, Organon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $704 million, and debt was $8.7 billion.

Full Year Guidance

Organon does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Organon's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Full year 2024 financial guidance is presented below on a non-GAAP basis, except revenue.

Previous guidance as

of

May 2, 2024 Current guidance Revenues $6.2B - $6.5B $6.25B - $6.45B Adjusted gross margin 61.0% - 63.0% Unchanged SG&A $1.5B - $1.7B Unchanged R&D $400M - $500M $430M - $530M* Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 31.0% - 33.0% Unchanged Interest ~$520M Unchanged Depreciation ~$130M Unchanged Effective non-GAAP tax rate 18.5% - 20.5% Unchanged Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding ~259M Unchanged

*Updated R&D expense guidance includes $30 million of IPR&D and milestone expense incurred year-to-date June 30, 2024. R&D guidance does not take into consideration a forward looking view of IPR&D and milestone expense.

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a strategy to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon's diverse portfolio offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon's current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women's health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains "non-GAAP financial measures," which are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are correspondingly not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Specifically, the company makes use of the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, which are not recognized terms under GAAP and are presented only as a supplement to the company's GAAP financial statements. This press release also provides certain measures that exclude the impact of foreign exchange. We calculate foreign exchange by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the prior period average currency rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current-period results. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help to enhance an understanding of the company's financial performance. However, the presentation of these measures has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the company's results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Please refer to Table 4 and Table 5 of this press release for additional information, including relevant definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures contained herein to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In addition, the company's full-year 2024 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, stock-based compensation, the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

The company's management uses the non-GAAP financial measures described above to evaluate the company's performance and to guide operational and financial decision making. Further, the company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain items, help to enhance its ability to meaningfully communicate its underlying business performance, financial condition and results of operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about management's expectations about Organon's future financial performance and prospects, including full-year 2024 guidance estimates and predictions regarding other financial information and metrics, and franchise and product performance and strategy expectations for future periods. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "foresees" "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, pricing pressures globally, including rules and practices of managed care groups, judicial decisions and governmental laws and regulations related to Medicare, Medicaid and health care reform, pharmaceutical reimbursement and pricing in general; an inability to fully execute on our product development and commercialization plans in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere internationally; an inability to adapt to the industry-wide trend toward highly discounted channels; changes in tax laws or other tax guidance which could adversely affect our cash tax liability, effective tax rates, and results of operations and lead to greater audit scrutiny; expanded brand and class competition in the markets in which the company operates; global tensions, which may result in disruptions in the broader global economic environment; uncertainty regarding the U.S. federal budget and debt ceiling, and the impact of a potential U.S. federal government shutdown; governmental initiatives that adversely impact our marketing activities, particularly in China; volatility in our stock price; political and social pressures, or regulatory developments, that adversely impact demand for, availability of, or patient access to contraception or fertility products; difficulties with performance of third parties we rely on for our business growth; the failure of any supplier to provide substances, materials, or services as agreed; the increased cost of supply, manufacturing, packaging, and operations; difficulties developing and sustaining relationships with commercial counterparties; competition from generic products as our products lose patent protection; any failure by us to obtain an additional period of market exclusivity in the United States for Nexplanon subsequent to the expiration of certain current patents in 2027; difficulties implementing or executing on our acquisition strategy or failure to recognize the benefits of such acquisitions; and the impact of higher selling and promotional costs.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

TABLE 1 Organon & Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited, $ in millions except shares in thousands and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,607 $ 1,608 $ 3,229 $ 3,146 Cost of sales 668 640 1,333 1,220 Gross Profit 939 968 1,896 1,926 Selling, general and administrative 437 451 868 886 Research and development 116 128 228 257 Acquired in-process research and development and milestones 15 - 30 8 Restructuring costs - - 23 4 Interest expense 131 132 262 264 Exchange (gains) losses (1) 2 5 11 Other expense, net 6 1 9 7 Income before income taxes 235 254 471 489 Taxes on income 40 12 75 70 Net income $ 195 $ 242 $ 396 $ 419 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.95 $ 1.54 $ 1.64 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.95 $ 1.53 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 257,288 255,341 256,492 254,869 Diluted 258,598 255,953 258,480 256,064

TABLE 2 Organon & Co. Sales by top products (Unaudited, $ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total U.S. Int'l Total Women's Health Nexplanon/Implanon NXT $ 171 $ 70 $ 242 $ 159 $ 56 $ 214 $ 324 $ 137 $ 462 $ 272 $ 107 $ 380 Follistim AQ 22 40 62 26 44 70 33 75 108 52 73 125 NuvaRing (1) 10 19 29 23 23 46 26 41 67 48 47 94 Ganirelix Acetate Injection 5 22 27 4 29 34 11 45 56 11 53 63 Marvelon/Mercilon - 41 41 - 29 29 - 73 73 - 67 67 Jada 14 - 14 11 - 11 27 - 27 18 - 18 Other Women's Health (1) (2) 13 23 34 10 25 35 27 52 79 20 52 73 Biosimilars Renflexis 56 13 69 60 11 70 111 27 138 114 18 132 Ontruzant 10 38 48 12 21 33 18 69 87 25 29 54 Brenzys - 12 12 - 13 13 - 36 36 - 32 32 Aybintio - 7 7 - 12 12 - 15 15 - 22 22 Hadlima 20 8 28 - 7 7 42 16 58 - 12 12 Established Brands Cardiovascular Zetia (1) 2 73 75 2 94 95 4 155 159 4 180 184 Vytorin 2 26 28 1 37 38 3 52 56 3 65 67 Atozet - 140 140 - 143 143 - 271 271 - 271 271 Rosuzet - 9 9 - 17 17 - 25 25 - 35 35 Cozaar/Hyzaar 2 58 60 2 69 71 5 122 127 4 152 156 Other Cardiovascular (1) (2) 1 31 32 1 36 36 1 71 71 1 70 71 Respiratory Singulair 2 90 93 3 77 80 5 186 190 5 194 199 Nasonex (1) - 60 60 - 66 66 - 137 137 - 137 137 Dulera 39 8 47 38 10 48 82 21 103 76 18 95 Clarinex 1 35 35 1 38 39 2 71 73 2 77 79 Other Respiratory (1) (2) 8 4 13 13 4 17 15 6 22 25 8 33 Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology Arcoxia - 68 68 - 72 72 - 143 143 - 143 143 Fosamax 1 34 35 1 44 44 3 72 74 1 81 82 Diprospan - 37 37 - 12 12 - 66 66 - 27 27 Other Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology (1) 5 73 78 2 67 71 9 141 151 7 127 133 Other Emgality/Rayvow - 30 30 - - - - 40 40 - - - Proscar - 23 23 - 24 25 1 49 50 1 51 52 Propecia 2 27 28 2 35 36 3 47 51 4 66 69 Other (1) 2 69 72 2 81 84 7 149 155 4 156 162 Other (3) - 31 31 (2) 41 40 (1) 61 59 - 79 79 Revenues $ 388 $ 1,219 $ 1,607 $ 371 $ 1,237 $ 1,608 $ 758 $ 2,471 $ 3,229 $ 697 $ 2,449 $ 3,146

Totals may not foot due to rounding. Trademarks appearing above in italics are trademarks of, or are used under license by, the Organon group of companies. (1) Sales of the authorized generic versions of NuvaRing, Zetia and Nasonex were previously included in other and have been reclassified to their respective brand name product. (2) Includes sales of products not listed separately. Revenues from Jada were previously reported as part of Other Women's Health. Revenue from an arrangement for the sale of generic etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring is included in Other Women's Health. (3) Includes manufacturing sales to third parties.

TABLE 3 Organon & Co. Sales by geographic area (Unaudited, $ in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Europe and Canada $ 457 $ 467 $ 907 $ 867 United States 388 371 758 697 Asia Pacific and Japan 260 261 546 585 China 216 234 421 459 Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa 251 234 525 448 Other (1) 35 41 72 90 Revenues $ 1,607 $ 1,608 $ 3,229 $ 3,146

(1) Other includes manufacturing sales to third parties.

TABLE 4 Organon & Co.

Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Metrics

(Unaudited, $ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Gross Profit $ 939 $ 968 $ 1,896 $ 1,926 Adjusted for: Spin-related costs (1) 3 10 6 20 Manufacturing network costs (2) 15 - 25 - Stock-based compensation 5 4 9 8 Amortization 34 30 67 59 Other - - - 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 996 $ 1,012 $ 2,003 $ 2,015 (1) Spin-related costs include costs from the separation of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, US. For additional details refer to Table 5. (2) Manufacturing network related costs include costs from exiting manufacturing and supply agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway NJ, US. For additional details refer to Table 5. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Gross Margin 58.4 % 60.2 % 58.7 % 61.2 % Total impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 3.6 % 2.7 % 3.3 % 2.8 % Adjusted Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.0 % 62.9 % 62.0 % 64.0 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 437 $ 451 $ 868 $ 886 Adjusted for: Spin-related costs (1) (29) (44) (69) (90) Stock-based compensation (18) (17) (36) (32) Other - - - (1) Adjusted Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 390 $ 390 $ 763 $ 763 (1) Spin-related costs include costs from the separation of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, US. For additional details refer to Table 5. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Research and development expenses $ 116 $ 128 $ 228 $ 257 Adjusted for: Spin-related costs (1) (1) (3) (3) (6) Stock-based compensation (5) (4) (9) (7) Adjusted Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 110 $ 121 $ 216 $ 244 (1) Spin-related costs include costs from the separation of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, US. For additional details refer to Table 5.

Organon & Co.

Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Metrics (Continued)

(Unaudited, $ in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Reported Net Income $ 195 $ 242 $ 396 $ 419 Adjusted for: Cost of sales adjustments 57 44 107 89 Selling, general and administrative adjustments 47 61 105 123 Research and development adjustments 6 7 12 13 Restructuring - - 23 4 Other expense, net 6 4 10 10 Tax impact on adjustments above(1) (22) (22) (49) (46) Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 289 $ 336 $ 604 $ 612 (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the GAAP income tax rates were 17.3% and 5.0%, respectively, the non-GAAP income tax rates were 17.8% and 9.4%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the GAAP income tax rates were 16.0% and 14.4%, respectively, the non-GAAP income tax rates were 17.1% and 16.0%, respectively. These adjustments represent the estimated tax impacts on the reconciling items by applying the statutory rate and applicable law of the originating territory of the non-GAAP adjustments. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.75 $ 0.95 $ 1.53 $ 1.64 Total impact of Non-GAAP adjustments $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.81 $ 0.75 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.12 $ 1.31 $ 2.34 $ 2.39

TABLE 5 Organon & Co.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, $ in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 195 $ 242 $ 396 $ 419 Depreciation (1) 31 28 61 56 Amortization 34 30 67 59 Interest expense 131 132 262 264 Taxes on income 40 12 75 70 EBITDA $ 431 $ 444 $ 861 $ 868 Restructuring costs - - 23 4 Spin-related costs (2) 39 61 88 126 Manufacturing network related (3) 15 - 25 - Other costs - - - 3 Stock-based compensation 28 25 54 47 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 513 $ 530 $ 1,051 $ 1,048 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 31.9 % 33.0 % 32.5 % 33.3 %

(1) Excludes accelerated depreciation included in one-time costs. (2) Spin-related costs reflect certain costs incurred in connection with activities taken to separate Organon from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, US. These costs include, but are not limited to, $19 million and $31 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $40 million and $68 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, for information technology infrastructure, primarily related to the implementation of a stand-alone enterprise resource planning system and redundant software licensing costs, as well as $6 million and $8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $20 million and $14 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, associated with temporary transition service agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, US. (3) Manufacturing network related costs, including exiting of temporary manufacturing and supply agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, US, reflect accelerated depreciation, exit premiums, technology transfer costs, stability and qualification batch costs, and third-party contractor costs. As the costs described in (1) through (3) above are directly related to the separation of Organon and therefore arise from a one-time event outside of the ordinary course of the company's operations, the adjustment of these items provides meaningful, supplemental, information that the company believes will enhance an investor's understanding of the company's ongoing operating performance.

