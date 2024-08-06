COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) today announced that it has acquired Elkhart Products Corporation (EPC). EPC is a U.S. manufacturer of copper solder fittings, with two manufacturing locations in Elkhart, Indiana, and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Regarding the acquisition, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, " We expect the addition of EPC to significantly accelerate the recovery of our Covington, Tennessee -based copper fittings business, which was substantially impacted by a tornado in March 2023. The acquisition will expand and complement our current business, while also providing redundant capabilities in the manufacturing of solder fittings."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include risks relating to our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

Contacts

Jeffrey A. Martin

(901) 753-3226