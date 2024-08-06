

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):



Earnings: -$43.8 million in Q3 vs. $31.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.61 in Q3 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.4 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $701.4 million in Q3 vs. $699.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.30



