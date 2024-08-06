

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $323.2 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $324.1 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415.2 million or $3.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.944 billion from $1.839 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $323.2 Mln. vs. $324.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.944 Bln vs. $1.839 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX