Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A3CSHB | ISIN: SE0015961016 | Ticker-Symbol: 66J
Frankfurt
06.08.24
08:03 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2024 13:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amniotics AB (publ) is updated

On March 22, 2024, the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On July 16, 2024, the observation status was updated after the Company
disclosed a press release with information that an extraordinary general
meeting of the Company had resolved to approve a merger plan regarding a merger
through absorption with Magle Chemoswed Holding AB. 

Today, on August 6, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its
shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also
received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code
SE0015961016, order book ID 228566). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
