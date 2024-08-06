Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Amniotics AB (publ) is updated

On March 22, 2024, the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On July 16, 2024, the observation status was updated after the Company disclosed a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company had resolved to approve a merger plan regarding a merger through absorption with Magle Chemoswed Holding AB. Today, on August 6, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Amniotics AB (publ) (AMNI, ISIN code SE0015961016, order book ID 228566). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB