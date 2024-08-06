GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare and the NFL Partner to Launch New Traveling Creator Series "NFL 4 THE FANS LIVE"

"NFL 4 THE FANS LIVE" is a special edition fan-first, traveling creator roadshow celebrating tentpole moments of the NFL season in front of a live audience

Hosted by creators, each event will welcome guests ranging from NFL talent to mainstream entertainers, internet stars and video gaming content creators

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, announces a strategic partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to unveil a first-of-its-kind event series, "NFL 4 THE FANS LIVE." The series will blend the excitement of NFL fandom on gameday with interactive gaming and creator-driven content, accessible for an in-person and online audience during the 2024 NFL season.

NFL 4 THE FANS LIVEwill launch with a multi-city series coinciding with key moments of the NFL calendar. Each event will feature live streaming capabilities, allowing fans from around the globe to participate, interact, and engage in the festivities. The new series unlocks multiple levels of opportunity for brand partners to participate.

"We are excited to partner with the NFL to produce NFL 4 THE FANS LIVE and bring together gaming and NFL football cultures around some of the biggest moments of the NFL season," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Today's announcement demonstrates the NFL's commitment to expand its reach to youth and gaming audiences, communities that share a passion for sports, creator-driven content, and live events. We are thrilled by the opportunity to drive engagement to these communities by leveraging GameSquare's production, amplification, and talent management expertise."

The series will consist of a range of segments to engage the live attendee and fans watching the livestream including friendly competitions between talent in both real-life activities and gaming challenges. In addition, the livestream will be the place for conversation amongst talent with passionate football minds, challenges via the chat for fans to engage, and surprise NFL talent joining the set.

"The NFL believes GameSquare will be instrumental in broadening our engagement with new and existing audiences," said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming for the NFL. "We are excited to see what GameSquare has in store as they bring the NFL 4 THE FANS LIVE creator roadshow to life during the 2024 NFL season."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

Forward-Looking Information

