Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") notes the announcement by Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) ("Capricorn") of a major expansion study at the Karlawinda Gold Project ("Karlawinda", or "KGP"), where Elemental Altus holds an uncapped 2.0% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty. The Karlawinda royalty is a cornerstone asset for Elemental Altus, contributing US$4.6 million in revenue in 2023. Elemental Altus also announces the successful completion of the Mactung and Cantung royalty acquisition.

Highlights

Karlawinda is the Company's second largest royalty and contributed US$4.6 million in revenue in 2023 when the gold price averaged less than US$2,000/oz

Capricorn has commenced work on a major expansion study for KGP, looking at an expansion of between 2.0 and 2.5 million tonnes per annum (" Mtpa") , an approximate 50% increase in throughput on the current 4.5 Mtpa

The expansion study is targeted for completion by end of 2024 and Capricorn plans to move into permitting and execution as quickly as possible

Capricorn announced a 15% increase to the Mineral Reserves to 1,428 thousand ounces (" koz ") gold, which is an increase of 27% after accounting for mining depletion as of July 2024. All KGP Mineral Reserves are categorised as Probable Reserves. Indicated Resources were increased to 1,965 koz gold. Inferred Resources include a further 287 koz of gold

Updated KGP Mineral Reserves provide for a pre-expansion mine-life in excess of 13 years

Elemental Altus has also completed the acquisition of the Mactung and Cantung royalties, with the 4% NSR over Mactung providing significant exposure to one of the largest, high-grade tungsten deposits in the world.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"The initiation of an expansion study at Karlawinda, targeting a throughput increase of approximately 50%, underscores the significant upside potential of our material royalties. Karlawinda's expansion potential has always been a principal reason for our investment, and Capricorn has the track record to implement a successful expansion study quickly. This not only reinforces our confidence in Karlawinda as a cornerstone asset but also demonstrates our team's ability to identify royalties with transformative potential.

The potential expansion comes at no cost to the Company and further validates our investment strategy. Karlawinda's status as a proven high-quality, uncapped gold royalty in a Tier 1 jurisdiction exemplifies this strategy and our commitment to long-term growth.

We are also pleased to successfully complete the acquisition of an uncapped 4.0% NSR royalty at the Mactung Project. This is a high-quality, high-grade tungsten project in Canada with the potential to be a future long-life operation and fits very well into our development pipeline."

Karlawinda Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Update

Capricorn have announced a significant increase to the KGP Mineral Reserves from recent drilling at Bibra, the contiguous Southern Corridor deposit, and the Berwick deposit. Berwick is a satellite deposit that is part of the KGP East group of prospects. The Berwick Mineral Reserves are the first KGP reserve reported outside of the Bibra Complex.

The drilling program also successfully upgraded Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources immediately down dip of the 2023 reserve pit design, underpinning a significant conversion of resources to reserves.

The KGP JORC-compliant Mineral Reserves, as reported by Capricorn, have been increased to 57.7 million tonnes ("Mt") of Probable Reserves with a grade of 0.8 g/t gold containing 1,428 koz gold including Bibra, the Southern Corridor, Berwick, and stockpiles. This Mineral Reserves update supports a pre-expansion life of mine exceeding 13 years and the additional 333 koz represents a 27% increase after accounting for mining depletion (as of July 2024) of 152 koz gold.

The updated Karlawinda Open Pit Reserves were estimated using a gold price of A$2,200/oz (approximately US$1,430/oz) for the pit shells.

The recent drilling has also contributed to an increase of the estimated Indicated Resources to 85.0 Mt at a grade of 0.7 g/t gold containing 1,965 koz gold. Inferred Resources contain an additional 98.6 Mt with a grade of 0.7 g/t gold for 287 koz of gold.

Mineral Resources for Karlawinda are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

The KGP Mineral Resources were estimated using a gold price of A$2,400/oz (approximately US$1,560/oz) and it is particularly encouraging to note that the 824 koz in the resources not currently included in the reserve are primarily located immediately down dip of the current Bibra pit design.

Karlawinda Expansion Study

Capricorn has initiated a study to consider a 2.0 to 2.5 Mtpa expansion of the current 4.5 Mtpa Karlawinda operation. Capricorn have stated their intent to progress into permitting and execution as quickly as possible on conclusion of a successful study.

The scope of the expansion study includes an increase to throughput by approximately 45% to 55% from the current rate of 4.5 Mtpa to 6.5 to 7.0 Mtpa. Optimisation studies are considering blending additional ore supplied from an accelerated mining schedule with lower grade ore currently being stockpiled.

The expansion study will focus on an expanded processing plant flowsheet, the plant configuration, and equipment installation logistics. Process plant and infrastructure capital costs will be estimated as part of the study. The mining schedule and fleet optimisation will be evaluated with a tailings storage facility expansion and other permitting requirements.

Work has commenced on a number of these areas with a view to Capricorn completing the study by year end 2024.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

