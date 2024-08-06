

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), an electric power and natural gas holding company, Tuesday reported net income of $886 million or $1.13 per share for the second quarter, compared with net loss of $234 million or $0.32 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.18 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income grew to $1.707 billion from $1.430 billion in the previous year.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $7.172 billion from $6.578 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $6.61 billion.



Looking ahead, the company is reaffirming its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.85 to $6.10. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.97 per share for the year.



