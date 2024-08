TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) is up over 109% at $3.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is up over 50% at $3.91. RxSight, Inc. (RXST) is up over 25% at $51.02. Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) is up over 13% at $15.43. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 13% at $1.99. Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) is up over 11% at $21.80. Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is up over 11% at $3.35. HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) is up over 11% at $2.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is up over 9% at $26.40. Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 9% at $1.33. Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) is up over 8% at $1.10. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 7% at $44.50. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is up over 7% at $8.26. Nuburu, Inc. (BURU) is up over 6% at $3.73.



In the Red



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is down over 17% at $8.76. Helport AI Limited Ordinary Shares (HPAI) is down over 16% at $7.00. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is down over 16% at $2.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 15% at $8.24. MKD Technology Inc. (MKDW) is down over 11% at $1.92. TenX Keane Acquisition (TENK) is down over 8% at $32.97. Teradata Corporation (TDC) is down over 8% at $26.80. Medifast, Inc. (MED) is down over 8% at $19.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is down over 8% at $11.00. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 8% at $1.37. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 7% at $3.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is down over 6% at $3.58.



