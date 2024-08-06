Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
WKN: A3CSHB | ISIN: SE0015961016 | Ticker-Symbol: 66J
06.08.24
08:03 Uhr
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2024 14:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Amniotics AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Amniotics AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to
implement the merger plan between Amniotics AB (publ) and Magle Chemoswed
Holding AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to
delist the shares in Amniotics AB (publ). 

Short name:   AMNI    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015961016
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228566   
----------------------------

Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the
last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be September 27,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
