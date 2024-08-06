Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Amniotics AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Amniotics AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Amniotics AB (publ) and Magle Chemoswed Holding AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Amniotics AB (publ). Short name: AMNI ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961016 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 228566 ---------------------------- Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be September 27, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB