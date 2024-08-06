

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales declined for the second straight month in June on weaker food turnover, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday.



Retail sales declined 2.2 percent on a yearly basis, worse than the 0.2 percent fall seen in May. Sales were expected to grow 0.5 percent.



This was the second consecutive drop in sales after a rebound in April.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco registered an annual fall of 3.9 percent, whereas the non-food sector posted a 0.5 percent drop.



Month-on-month, retail sales were down 0.1 percent after a 0.2 percent decrease in May.



In nominal terms, retail turnover registered an annual decrease of 3.4 percent in June and slid 0.4 percent on month.



