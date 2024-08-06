Alimera Sciences, Inc.: Alimera Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net Revenue up 54% to $27 Million vs. Q2 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) ("Alimera"), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Alimera will not host a conference call today due to the recently announced agreement to be acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ANI").

"We are pleased with our strong second quarter results, in line with our expectations, as we completed the integration of YUTIQ into our U.S. business and delivered $50 million in revenue in the first half this year," said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, we believe the acquisition agreement entered into with ANI Pharmaceuticals late in the second quarter is a testament to the value we have created at Alimera, and we look forward to completing the transaction later this quarter."

Key Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net revenue of $27.0 million, up 54% vs. Q2 2023

Net loss improved to $(3.3) million vs. $(10.7) million in Q2 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million vs. $0.9 million in Q2 2023

U.S. net revenue of $17.6 million, up 48% vs. $11.9 million in Q2 2023

International net revenue of $9.4 million, up 65% vs. $5.7 million in Q2 2023

Global end user demand of 3,821 units up 6% vs. Q2 2023 on a pro-forma basis

Second Quarter Corporate Highlights:

On June 21, 2024, Alimera entered into an agreement and plan of merger with ANI. Under the proposed merger, Alimera will be acquired for $5.50 per share in cash at closing and one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) representing the right to receive up to $0.50 per share upon the achievement of certain net revenue targets in 2026 and 2027. The transaction, which values Alimera's equity at approximately $320 million in up front consideration, was approved by the ANI and Alimera Boards of Directors and is expected to close later this year.

Modified the terms associated with royalty payments Alimera is obligated to pay SWK Funding LLC ("SWK"), reducing the royalty to 3.125% of net revenues, and defining any product containing fluocinolone acetonide ("FAc") as being subject to such royalty, including ILUVIEN and YUTIQ.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenue

Consolidated global net revenue was up 54% to approximately $27 million for Q2 2024, compared to $17.5 million for Q2 2023, driven by the addition of YUTIQ in the U.S. segment, as well as increased sales volumes in the International segment of the business.

U.S. net revenue increased 48% to approximately $17.6 million for Q2 2024 compared to U.S. net revenue of $11.9 million for Q2 2023. The increase was primarily driven by net revenue from YUTIQ, which Alimera acquired in May 2023. U.S. end user demand grew by 6% in Q2 2024 to 2,189 units vs Q2 2023 on a pro-forma basis.

International net revenue increased 65% to approximately $9.4 million in Q2 2024, compared to approximately $5.7 million in Q2 2023. The increase in international net revenue in Q2 2024 was driven both by increased stocking of our international distributors and growth in end user demand. International end user demand grew 6% in Q2 2024 to 1,632 units vs Q2 2023.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were approximately $23.2 million for Q2 2024, compared to approximately $16.3 million for Q2 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to $2.2 million in general and administrative expenses related to the merger agreement with ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., $1.8 million of additional sales and marketing expenses driven by expansion of our commercial infrastructure to support selling two products in the U.S., $1.2 million in additional amortization expense attributable to the YUTIQ acquisition in May 2023, and $1.2 million in additional stock-based compensation expense.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2024, Alimera had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $10.8 million, compared to $14.3 million at March 31, 2024 and $12.1 million at December 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company made $1.9 million of accrued licensor payments to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to the acquisition of YUTIQ in May 2023, and $2.4 million of accrued exit fee payments as required by the Company's existing loan agreements with SLR Capital Partners, LLC due to the achievement of certain revenue milestones.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Alimera uses this measure to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Alimera believes that excluding certain items from its GAAP financial results allows management to better understand its ongoing operations and analyze its financial performance from period to period and provides meaningful supplemental information to its investors.

Alimera defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, net unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency exchange transactions, gains on extinguishment of debt, preferred stock dividends, severance expenses, expenses incurred with Merger Agreement, and change in fair value of warrant asset.

Alimera believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with its corresponding GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information to its investors regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business, results of operations or outlook. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, together with a reconciliation to GAAP net income or loss, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, has been presented in the table entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA."

This non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, including companies in Alimera's industry, because not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA in an identical manner or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance. Therefore, this non-GAAP financial measure may be limited in usefulness for comparison between companies.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. The principal limitation of this non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant elements required by GAAP to be recorded in Alimera's financial statements. In addition, this non-GAAP financial measure is subject to inherent limitations because it reflects the exercise of judgment by management. Investors are encouraged not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Alimera's business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, Alimera's expectations with respect to growth opportunities, demand for its product, its business strategy, future operations, future financial position including the timeline for achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "contemplates," "predict," "project," "target," "likely," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "will," "would," "should," "could," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond Alimera's control), including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Alimera's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and any of Alimera's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Alimera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Merger, Alimera has filed a preliminary proxy statement and intends to file a definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement and proxy card will be delivered to Alimera's stockholders in advance of the special meeting relating to the proposed acquisition. Each of ANI and Alimera also plan to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the Merger. INVESTORS IN AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF ALIMERA ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR FURNISHED OR WILL BE FILED OR WILL BE FURNISHED BY EACH OF ANI AND ALIMERA WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER, RELATED MATTERS AND THE PARTIES TO THE MERGER. Materials filed by ANI and Alimera can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. In addition, materials filed by ANI can be obtained free of charge at ANI's website, www.anipharmaceuticals.com, and materials filed by Alimera can be obtained free of charge at Alimera's website, www.alimerasciences.com.

ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,828 $ 12,058 Restricted cash 33 32 Accounts receivable, net 37,079 34,545 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,013 3,909 Inventory 3,455 1,879 Total current assets 55,408 52,423 Property and equipment, net 2,278 2,466 Right-of-use assets, net 996 1,124 Intangible assets, net 91,587 97,355 Deferred tax asset 101 104 Warrant asset 7 52 Total assets $ 150,377 $ 153,524 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,208 $ 8,252 Accrued expenses 5,708 6,192 Accrued licensor payment 3,677 7,275 Finance lease obligations 245 194 Total current liabilities 19,838 21,913 Non-current liabilities: Notes payable, net of discount 69,731 64,489 Accrued licensor payments 16,111 15,136 Other non-current liabilities 5,909 5,816 Total liabilities 111,589 107,354 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, none issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value - 150,000,000 shares authorized, 52,387,763 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 52,354,450 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 524 524 Common stock warrants 4,396 4,396 Additional paid-in capital 464,825 462,446 Accumulated deficit (428,052 ) (418,490 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,905 ) (2,706 ) Total stockholders' equity 38,788 46,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 150,377 $ 153,524

ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Net revenue $ 27,000 $ 17,538 $ 50,011 $ 31,084 Cost of goods sold, excluding depreciation and amortization (3,831 ) (2,425 ) (7,184 ) (4,453 ) Gross profit 23,169 15,113 42,827 26,631 Operating expenses: Research, development and medical affairs expenses 4,263 3,648 8,624 7,812 General and administrative expenses 7,379 4,373 12,811 8,544 Sales and marketing expenses 8,511 6,434 17,593 12,238 Depreciation and amortization 3,093 1,866 6,178 2,547 Total operating expenses 23,246 16,321 45,206 31,141 Loss from operations (77 ) (1,208 ) (2,379 ) (4,510 ) Interest expense and other, net (3,153 ) (1,694 ) (6,892 ) (3,361 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss, net (125 ) (7 ) (321 ) (20 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,079 ) - (1,079 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant - (105 ) - (91 ) Change in fair value of warrant asset 1 (5,911 ) (45 ) (5,911 ) Net loss before income taxes (3,354 ) (10,004 ) (9,637 ) (14,972 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 43 (25 ) 75 (25 ) Net loss (3,311 ) (10,029 ) (9,562 ) (14,997 ) Preferred stock dividends - (669 ) - (683 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (3,311 ) $ (10,698 ) $ (9,562 ) $ (15,680 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (2.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,383,604 8,093,640 54,370,216 7,565,868