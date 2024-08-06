The Hillman Group: Hillman Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

CINCINNATI, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the "Company" or "Hillman"), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (Thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024)

Net sales decreased (0.2)% to $379.4 million compared to $380.0 million in the prior year quarter

Net income totaled $12.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.16 per diluted share compared to $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 totaled $68.4 million compared to $58.0 million in the prior year quarter

Second Quarter YTD 2024 Highlights (Twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024)

Net sales were $729.7 million, unchanged versus the prior year period

Net income totaled $11.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(4.6) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the prior year period

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $0.25 per diluted share compared to $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA 1 totaled $120.7 million compared to $98.2 million in the prior year period

totaled $120.7 million compared to $98.2 million in the prior year period Net cash provided by operating activities was $76.5 million compared to $115.0 million in the prior year period

Free Cash Flow1 totaled $36.4 million compared to $78.0 million in the prior year period

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at June 29, 2024

Gross debt was $759.4 million, compared to $760.9 million on December 30, 2023, and $851.5 million on July 1, 2023

Net debt 1 outstanding decreased to $705.3 million, compared to $722.4 million on December 30, 2023, and $813.8 million on July 1, 2023

Liquidity available totaled approximately $305.3 million, consisting of $251.2 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $54.0 million of cash and equivalents

Net debt1 to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.9x from 3.3x on December 30, 2023, and 4.0x on July 1, 2023

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter we delivered outstanding bottom-line performance resulting from improved efficiencies and strong margins," commented Doug Cahill, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Hillman. "We took great care of our customers during the quarter with exceptional fill rates of 95%, which ensures that our products are in stock and on the shelves of our retail partners. Although sales were impacted by prevailing market conditions, we continued to roll out new business wins and improve our financial position by strengthening our balance sheet."

"As we navigate the market, we remain steadfast in our commitment to adding value to our customers, associates and stakeholders. Our strategic focus remains 'controlling the controllables' and positioning Hillman for future growth. We look forward to building the foundation for continued success in the years to come."

Full Year 2024 Guidance - Updated

Based on year-to-date performance and improved visibility on the remainder of the year, management is updating its full year 2024 guidance originally provided on February 22, 2024 with Hillman's fourth quarter 2023 results.

Original 2024 Guidance Full year 2024 Guidance Net Sales $1.475 to $1.555 billion $1.44 to $1.48 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $230 to $240 million $240 to $250 million Free Cash Flow1 $100 to $120 million $100 to $120 million



Rocky Kraft, Hillman's chief financial officer, commented: "We are adjusting our guidance to better align with the current market landscape. Specifically, we are lowering our top-line revenue expectations while simultaneously increasing our bottom-line guidance, underscoring our confidence in our ability to drive profitability through operations and margin management. Our cash flow guidance remains unchanged, reflecting the net impact of our top and bottom line expectations."

1) Denotes Non-GAAP metric. For additional information, including our definitions, use of, and reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, please see the reconciliations toward the end of the press release.

Leadership Succession

In a separate press release issued this morning, Hillman announced the following planned transition effective January 1, 2025:

Jon Michael Adinolfi will transition to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer

Doug Cahill will transition to the role of Executive Chairman

This leadership succession ensures the continuity of Hillman's current leadership and strategy.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Presentation

Hillman plans to host a conference call and webcast presentation today, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill; Chief Operating Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi, and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-Only Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rc53kxup

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the link above.

Hillman's quarterly presentation and Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its Investor Relations website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, prior to the webcast presentation.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. ("Hillman") and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 46,000 locations. Hillman is celebrating 60 years of service this year, a significant milestone achieved by maintaining strong company values, an innovative culture, and delivering a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillman.com.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss), GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands) Unaudited Thirteen

Weeks Ended

June 29, 2024 Thirteen

Weeks Ended

July 1, 2023 Twenty-six

Weeks ended

June 29, 2024 Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 379,432 $ 380,019 $ 729,737 $ 729,726 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 194,672 216,499 378,106 421,008 Selling, warehouse, general and administrative expenses 121,154 111,452 239,719 222,517 Depreciation 16,297 13,800 32,635 30,505 Amortization 15,249 15,578 30,503 31,150 Other expense 474 1,893 884 2,660 Income from operations 31,586 20,797 47,890 21,886 Interest expense, net 13,937 18,075 29,208 36,152 Refinancing costs - - 3,008 - Income (loss) before income taxes 17,649 2,722 15,674 (14,266 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,114 (1,823 ) 4,631 (9,679 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,535 $ 4,545 $ 11,043 $ (4,587 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 196,075 194,644 195,721 194,596 Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 198,420 195,528 198,037 194,596

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited June 29,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,016 $ 38,553 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of 2,477 (2,770 - 2023) 130,505 103,482 Inventories, net 411,928 382,710 Other current assets 21,324 23,235 Total current assets 617,773 547,980 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of 358,874 (333,875 - 2023) 212,428 200,553 Goodwill 827,400 825,042 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of 500,617 (470,791 - 2023) 627,671 655,293 Operating lease right of use assets 83,539 87,479 Other assets 16,305 14,754 Total assets $ 2,385,116 $ 2,331,101 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 170,548 $ 140,290 Current portion of debt and financing lease liabilities 11,416 9,952 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,459 14,407 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 28,324 22,548 Pricing allowances 6,287 8,145 Income and other taxes 10,021 6,469 Other accrued liabilities 24,504 21,309 Total current liabilities 266,559 223,120 Long-term debt 732,097 731,708 Deferred tax liabilities 129,748 131,552 Operating lease liabilities 74,794 79,994 Other non-current liabilities 7,476 10,198 Total liabilities $ 1,210,674 $ 1,176,572 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, 0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 196,156,159 issued and outstanding at June 29, 2024 and 194,913,124 issued and outstanding at December 30, 2023 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,431,862 1,418,535 Accumulated deficit (225,163 ) (236,206 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,277 ) (27,820 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,174,442 1,154,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,385,116 $ 2,331,101

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 11,043 $ (4,587 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63,138 61,655 Deferred income taxes (1,706 ) (5,232 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 2,551 2,663 Stock-based compensation expense 6,484 6,044 Loss on debt restructuring 3,008 - Cash paid to third parties in connection with debt restructuring (1,554 ) - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 56 123 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 780 4,167 Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (28,413 ) (43,458 ) Inventories, net (10,929 ) 62,208 Other assets (4,409 ) (4,514 ) Accounts payable 28,683 43,845 Other accrued liabilities 7,744 (7,868 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 76,476 115,046 Net cash from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash received (23,783 ) (300 ) Capital expenditures (40,078 ) (37,029 ) Other investing activities (153 ) (225 ) Net cash used for investing activities (64,014 ) (37,554 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (4,255 ) (4,255 ) Financing fees (33 ) - Borrowings on revolving credit loans 65,000 58,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (65,000 ) (122,000 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,758 ) (1,039 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,379 611 Payments of contingent consideration (133 ) (1,125 ) Other financing activities 570 (155 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 770 (69,963 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,231 (954 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,463 6,575 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,553 31,081 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,016 $ 37,656

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business, nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments as well as to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 12,535 $ 4,545 $ 11,043 $ (4,587 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,114 (1,823 ) 4,631 (9,679 ) Interest expense, net 13,937 18,075 29,208 36,152 Depreciation 16,297 13,800 32,635 30,505 Amortization 15,249 15,578 30,503 31,150 EBITDA $ 63,132 $ 50,175 $ 108,020 $ 83,541 Stock compensation expense 3,656 3,405 6,485 6,042 Restructuring and other (1) 879 1,440 1,870 2,848 Litigation expense (2) - - - 260 Transaction and integration expense (3) 242 510 516 1,310 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 448 2,452 780 4,167 Refinancing costs (4) - - 3,008 $ - Total adjusting items 5,225 7,807 12,659 14,627 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,357 $ 57,982 $ 120,679 $ 98,168

(1) Includes consulting and other costs associated with severance related to our distribution center relocations and corporate restructuring activities. (2) Litigation expense includes legal fees associated with our litigation with Hy-Ko Products Company LLC. (3) Transaction and integration expense includes professional fees and other costs related to the Koch Industries, Inc acquisition and the CCMP secondary offerings in 2023. (4) In the first quarter of 2024, we entered into a Repricing Amendment (2024 Repricing Amendment) on our existing Senior Term Loan due July 14, 2028.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

Unaudited

We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) $ 12,535 $ 4,545 $ 11,043 $ (4,587 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 5,225 7,807 12,659 14,627 Remove amortization expense 15,249 15,578 30,503 31,150 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (1,544 ) (2,190 ) (3,780 ) (3,851 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 31,465 $ 25,740 $ 50,425 $ 37,339 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.02 ) Remove adjusting items (1) 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.07 Remove amortization expense 0.08 0.08 0.15 0.16 Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense (2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding Diluted Shares, as reported 198,420 195,528 198,037 194,596 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments: Dilutive effect of stock options and awards - - - 865 Adjusted Diluted Shares 198,420 195,528 198,037 195,461

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment.

(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25.1% for the U.S. and 26.2% for Canada except for the following items:

a. The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible. b. The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.1%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible. c. Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25.1%. (3) Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2024 include the dilutive impact of 2,345 and 2,316 options and awards, respectfully. Diluted shares on a GAAP basis for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 include the dilutive impact of 884 options and awards.

Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Stock compensation expense $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Restructuring and other costs 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Litigation expense - - - 0.00 Transaction and integration expense 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 Refinancing costs - - 0.02 $ - Total adjusting items $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07

Note: Adjusting items may not add due to rounding.





Reconciliation of Net Debt

We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is the calculation of Net Debt:

June 29,

2024 December 30,

2023 Revolving loans $ - $ - Senior term loan, due 2028 747,597 751,852 Finance leases and other obligations 11,759 9,097 Gross debt $ 759,356 $ 760,949 Less cash 54,016 38,553 Net debt $ 705,340 $ 722,396

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.

Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

June 29, 2024 Twenty-six Weeks

Ended

July 1, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76,476 $ 115,046 Capital expenditures (40,078 ) (37,029 ) Free cash flow $ 36,398 $ 78,017

