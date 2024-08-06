PolyAI Announces Strategic Collaboration with AWS to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Next-Gen Voice AI in Customer Service

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PolyAI , a scaling leader in customer-led conversational AI solutions, announces a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider, leveraging Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate the adoption of generative voice AI capabilities within the enterprise contact center.

This strategic collaboration further reinforces PolyAI's depth and breadth of expertise deploying large language models (LLMs) and generative AI into production at enterprise scale, building upon client wins and successes which have already earned PolyAI specialized designations such as the Travel & Hospitality and Conversational AI competencies within the AWS Partner Network.

Next-Generation Conversational AI: Powered by AWS and Engineered for Enterprise

Building incredibly lifelike and capable voice assistants demands expertise across various technology domains. This collaboration empowers PolyAI to leverage the breadth of AWS in several key ways:

LLM Expertise Meets Industry-Leading Voice Solutions

By using Amazon SageMaker, PolyAI will train and fine-tune an integrated suite of speech recognition, large language models (LLMs), and text-to-speech models. These functions will be specifically adapted for the unique demands of spoken customer service interactions.

Enterprise-ready Generative AI: Innovation at Scale with Amazon Bedrock

With Amazon Bedrock, PolyAI gains easy access to a range of high-performing foundation models and supporting features around security and safety. These features include responsible AI guardrails and agile model selection to reduce business risk and preserve brand identity, all built on the unparalleled scalability, reliability, and security of the AWS cloud infrastructure. The strategic collaboration unlocks deeper cooperation between PolyAI and AWS to seamlessly deploy generative AI capabilities within enterprise contact centers.

PolyAI Voice Assistants: Available on AWS Marketplace and Amazon Connect

PolyAI voice assistants are readily procurable on AWS Marketplace with a proven integration to Amazon Connect, as well as other enterprise contact center platforms. The collaboration between PolyAI and AWS will make it easier than ever for Amazon Connect and AWS Marketplace users to launch exceptional customer experiences with PolyAI voice assistants.

Executive Quotes

"PolyAI's mission is to help businesses offer the best version of themselves in every customer interaction. We are thrilled to be teaming with AWS to unlock the true potential of world-class voice AI for enterprise customer service," said Michael Chen, VP of Strategic Alliances at PolyAI. "By supercharging PolyAI's expertise with the power of AWS, we can deliver truly engaging voice assistants for effortless customer experience, at scale, while maintaining the highest security and performance standards. Our goal is to be the voice of half of all service calls globally in the next five years; our strategic collaboration with AWS is a key element in our strategy."

"It's great to see PolyAI using the innovative capabilities of SageMaker and Bedrock to transform customer experience for enterprise organizations," said Baskar Sridharan, Vice President of AI/ML Services & Infrastructure at AWS. "This is an area where we see huge demand for generative AI solutions to accelerate digital transformation, improve customer and employee experiences, and drive business value. The strategic collaboration between our organizations will bring more of these solutions to more businesses and their customers, faster."

Where to start?

Businesses can explore PolyAI's industry-leading conversational AI solutions on the AWS Marketplace or request a demo directly.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is a leading innovator in customer-led conversational AI solutions, and the creator of the world's most lifelike voice AI. Their platform empowers businesses to create intelligent virtual assistants that understand natural language, enabling frustration-free interactions and exceptional customer experiences.

