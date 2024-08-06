

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):



Earnings: -$2.694 million in Q2 vs. $5.838 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.032 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.95 per share Revenue: $138.040 million in Q2 vs. $116.547 million in the same period last year.



