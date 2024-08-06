WellnessLiving Launches FitBUILDER Add-On

Next-Generation, All-In-One Software for CrossFit and Functional Training Gyms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / WellnessLiving, the leading business management software for the fitness and wellness industry, proudly announces the launch of FitBUILDER, a highly anticipated add-on. This all-in-one WOD (Workout of the Day) management software is set to transform the operations of CrossFit Affiliates and gyms.

Introducing FitBUILDER

An all-in-one WOD (Workout of the Day) management software set to transform operations for CrossFit affiliates and gyms.

FitBUILDER enables coaches to create tailored daily dynamic workouts, elevating the client fitness experience. This launch underscores WellnessLiving's commitment to advancing fitness businesses by providing tools that simplify workflows, enhance client engagement, and promote business growth.

Key Features of FitBUILDER:

Effortless Workout Planning: Design diverse workout plans with customizable sets, reps, metrics, durations, coach and athlete notes, and workout timers.

Detailed Workout Library: Showcase various workouts with customized descriptions, images, videos, or GIFs.

Streamline Operations: Centralize scheduling and WOD planning.

Community Engagement: Foster friendly competition with leaderboards, likes, and comments, and keep clients motivated with instant WOD notifications.

Workout Visualization: Display movements, countdowns, and more on large TV monitors in-studio, and track progress with unique whiteboard features.

Empowering Fitness Businesses to Thrive

"WellnessLiving is dedicated to equipping fitness businesses, including CrossFit Affiliates and gyms, with the tools they need to succeed," said Len Fridman, CEO and co-founder of WellnessLiving. "FitBUILDER is a testament to our ongoing innovation and our commitment to helping our customers deliver exceptional fitness experiences. We believe this new add-on will not only simplify class planning but also enhance the overall client experience, driving higher engagement and satisfaction."

Collaborating with Industry Leaders

"Working closely with our long-term clients, Steve and Chris Cristini of Cristini Athletics, has been instrumental in the development of FitBUILDER," said Fridman. "Their insights and feedback have been invaluable in ensuring that FitBUILDER offers features and functions that other CrossFit apps are missing. This collaboration has allowed us to create a tool that truly meets the needs of fitness coaches and their clients, setting a new standard in the industry."

Showcasing FitBUILDER at the CrossFit Games

WellnessLiving is excited to announce their attendance at the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas, from August 8-11, where they will showcase their new software release to the CrossFit community. This event provides an excellent opportunity for CrossFit enthusiasts and industry professionals to experience firsthand the innovative features of FitBUILDER.

For more information on FitBUILDER, visit: https://www.wellnessliving.com/features/fitbuilder/

Contact Information

Kristin Sowerby

Events & Content Marketing Manager

pr@wellnessliving.com

1-888-668-7728

SOURCE: WellnessLiving

View the original press release on newswire.com.