Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Reports Full Year 2023 Results: Revenue Increases to $53.4M, or 6% YoY; Stockholders' Equity Remains Near Record Highs at $36M, or $2.25 per Share

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement:

Revenue increased by 6% to $53.38 million from $50.35 million in FY 2022, driven by a combination of organic growth and the implementation of an M&A plan.

Gross margins were 8.1%, down from 11.8% in FY 2022, due to a larger contribution from the lower-margin logistics distribution segment.

SG&A nearly doubled from $13.43 million in FY 2022 to $26.18 million, largely due to elevated R&D costs, additional reorganization expenses for integrating new acquisitions, stock-based compensation for services rendered, and increased bad debt provisions.

Net interest expense, both cash and non-cash, decreased by 95% to $0.20 million from $3.73 million in FY 2022, due to substantial debt repayments in late 2022 and early 2023.

Total other income, net, increased by 159%, reaching $3.29 million, compared to a loss of $5.58 million in FY 2022. This increase was primarily driven by a $1.44 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Cana Laboratories and a $1.91 million gain on the extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -$0.60 million compared to $0.27 million in FY 2022.

Adjusted Net Loss improved to -$0.81 million from -$2.62 million in the previous year.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets decreased by 3% to $66.01 million from $68.04 million in December 2022. Ended the year in a strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalents of $3.83 million. Property and equipment, net, increased by 475% to $10.46 million from $1.82 million in December 2022, due to the acquisition of CosmoFarm's logistics center and Cana Laboratories' facilities. Goodwill and intangible assets, net, increased by 982%, from $0.71 million in December 2022 to $7.68 million, largely due to acquiring licenses for established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

Total liabilities increased by 6% to $29.97 million from $28.38 million in December 2022. Notes payable decreased by 11% to $4.62 million from $5.18 million in December 2022.

Total stockholders' and mezzanine equity decreased by 9% to $36.04 million from $39.66 million in December 2022.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "I am very pleased with our progress in 2023. Despite it being a year of significant and transformative M&A activity for Cosmos, we delivered solid operating performance across the board. We achieved 6% revenue growth, expanded our brands globally, and accelerated our R&D program, all while maintaining a prudent capital structure, despite our focus on acquisitions. This is evidenced by our Stockholders' Equity-to-Assets ratio remaining above 50%.

Net interest expense decreased by 95%, underscoring our strong deleveraging efforts. Meanwhile, total assets remained near record highs at $66 million, including valuable licenses and debt-free properties at CosmoFarm and Cana, providing significant financial flexibility. Overall, total stockholders' equity remained close to record levels at $36 million, with a book value per share of $2.25, reinforcing our belief that our shares remain undervalued.

From a strategic perspective, 2023 was a year of laying the foundations for future growth. We made substantial progress in integrating several acquisitions, including GMP-licensed Cana, which enabled us to scale up our high-margin contract manufacturing business. We now expect this division to generate over $10 million in annual gross profit at full capacity by the end of 2025. Additionally, our ability to vertically integrate and manufacture our own medicines in-house led us to acquire a comprehensive portfolio of generic drugs, allowing us to further diversify our business and tap into new markets.

We invested in various business development efforts and are now seeing the results with multiple distribution agreements worldwide for our Sky Premium Life brand. Furthermore, the addition of the Bikas pharmacy distribution network was a successful bolt-on acquisition, setting the stage for subsequent strategic moves such as the acquisitions of the Pelofarm and Pharmatrade networks. Additionally, we intensified efforts in our R&D division by hiring top talent across various disciplines, including prominent scientists, and investing in cutting-edge AI drug repurposing through Cloudscreen. This has led to significant progress, including the filing of patents for our obesity product and a drug targeting CNS cancers.

These are just a few examples of initiatives that originated in 2023, making us optimistic about the future. Importantly, the positive momentum from 2023 has carried into 2024, reinforcing our confidence that we are on the right path toward sustained profitability. Moving forward, we will focus on continuing to deliver organic growth and accelerating the integration of our acquisitions."

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)?

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 (in $) GAAP - Figures REVENUE 53,376,874 50,347,652 GROSS PROFIT 4,349,569 5,956,957 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (26,180,786 ) (13,430,993 ) GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (21,831,217 ) (7,474,036 ) TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 3,288,563 (5,581,284 ) NET GAIN (LOSS) (18,542,654 ) (13,830,371 ) NON-GAAP Figures* ADJUSTED EBITDA (603,232 ) 268,624 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (806,849 ) (2,615,488 )

(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liability (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) prior years bad debt allowances.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.

Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

Years Ended December 31, (in $) 2023 2022 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (18,542,654 ) (13,055,320 ) Adjustments (add back): Depreciation and amortization expense 614,377 188,890 Interest income / (expense), net 203,617 2,109,061 Non-cash interest expense - 1,619,838 EBITDA (17,724,660 ) (9,137,531 ) Non-recurring and extraordinary items 4,128,741 1,907,431 Stock based compensation 498,279 24,401 Other income (expense), net 65,867 2,424,649 Gain (loss) on equity investments, net (4,584 ) (1,676 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (1,004,124 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (3,384 ) 20,257 Foreign currency transaction, net (198,863 ) 413,279 Bad Debt Allowances 11,850,788 5,621,938 Other provisions 784,584 - ADJUSTED EBITDA (603,232 ) 268,624 Interest income / (expense), net (203,617 ) (2,109,061 ) Provision for income taxes - (775,051 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (806,849 ) (2,615,488 )



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in $) ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents 3,833,195 2,360,604 20,749,683 Inventory 4,789,054 5,960,342 3,451,868 Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,131,193 37,353,753 31,360,404 Property and equipment, net 10,455,499 10,249,782 1,817,025 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 7,684,183 4,065,513 706,914 Loans receivable 7,903,378 7,762,888 8,448,272 Other noncurrent assets 4,218,309 3,772,497 1,504,455 TOTAL ASSETS 66,014,811 71,525,379 68,038,621 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,309,890 12,825,486 10,615,053 Other current liabilities 3,487,353 3,023,875 4,341,557 Lines of credit 6,630,273 5,354,752 5,758,737 Notes payable 4,617,510 4,230,750 5,183,192 Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities 2,926,757 1,522,362 2,483,373 Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 36,043,028 44,568,154 39,656,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY 66,014,811 71,525,379 68,038,621

