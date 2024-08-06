

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private payroll employment remained flat in the second quarter, flash estimate released by the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



At the end of June, private payroll employment was unchanged or down 7,900 sequentially. This follows an increase of 0.3 percent or 61,100 jobs in the first quarter.



Private payroll employment exceeded the second quarter of 2023 level by 0.4 percent or 78,000.



Further, data showed that temporary employment decreased afresh in the second quarter after a near stability in the preceding period. Temporary employment slid 2.7 percent or 20,500.



The statistical office said that excluding temporary work, private payroll employment kept increasing in industry but declined in construction.



