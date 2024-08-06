Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 01/08/2024 FR0010313833 2272 85,1949 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/08/2024 FR0010313833 2272 83,3261 XPAR TOTAL 4 544 84,2605

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 July to 02 August 2024

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

