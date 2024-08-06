Regulatory News:
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
01/08/2024
FR0010313833
2272
85,1949
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/08/2024
FR0010313833
2272
83,3261
XPAR
TOTAL
4 544
84,2605
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 29 July to 02 August 2024
