Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), Quebec Innovative Materials with its partner the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), is proud to announce that our recent exploration has extended the discovery of significant anomalous natural hydrogen soil gas to lines 4 and 5, marking an important milestone that supports Quebec's clean energy agenda and low carbon emissions targets.

"This significant extension of our discovery to 9kms to the south of Line 1, combined with the large zones of strong anomalous soil samples exceeding 300 ppm in Line 5, highlights the district-wide natural hydrogen potential of the Ville Marie project. This development plays a crucial role in Quebec's transition towards a more sustainable and renewable energy future," comments John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC.

Following the surveys on Lines 1 to 3, QIMC and INRS continued soil gas surveys south of the town of St-Bruno-de-Guigues to verify the extent of hydrogen anomalous zones or domains. The new lines 4 and 5 are located 6.9 and 9.2 km south of line 1, respectively (Figure 1). Data from lines 4 and 5 show numerous large continuous anomalies above 300 ppm hydrogen (Figure 2).





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/218971_73cdae7dd4d20884_001full.jpg





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/218971_73cdae7dd4d20884_002full.jpg

Key Highlights:

Extended Discovery: The anomalous natural hydrogen soil gas discovery now includes lines 4 and 5, expanding the scope and significance of our findings across the Ville Marie project area to over 9kms.

Support for Clean Energy: The extension of this discovery aligns with Quebec's clean energy goals by identifying a promising source of natural hydrogen, which is essential for developing clean fuel technologies and reducing carbon emissions.

Environmental Impact: This development reinforces QIMC's commitment to supporting low carbon initiatives and advancing environmental sustainability and low footprint

"We are excited to share this important update with our stakeholders and the community," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "The expansion of our natural hydrogen discovery is not only a testament to our team's expertise and dedication but also a significant contribution to Quebec's clean energy objectives. We are committed to advancing this significant discovery and supporting the province's transition to a low-carbon economy."

Marc Richer-Laflèche comments: "Comparing the median distribution of values for each line, Figure 3 shows a progressive decrease in median values from lines 3 W and 3 E to line 4. The significantly higher median observed on line 5 is striking and indicates the possible presence of a new hydrogen anomaly zone situated south of the survey boundary. The spatial distribution of hydrogen anomalies over more than 9 km (north-south axis) is particularly notable. By analogy with hydrocarbon-rich geological systems, it appears that a geological unit in the Temiskaming Graben controls local hydrogen production. In such a context, the normal faults of the graben would favor the transfer of hydrogen to the subsurface."





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/218971_73cdae7dd4d20884_003full.jpg

"We are ramping up personnel and equipment at our camp as we prepare for the next phases of our project. In particular, we are excited about the 9-kilometer north-south soil sampling line, which will intersect with the five existing east-west lines," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "The INRS team will be sampling soil every 50 meters along this critical line and has already started setting up markers. This essential step will provide us with a 2D perspective on the hydrogen distribution within the 7 by 9-kilometer area of our 250 square kilometer Ville Marie project," he added.

About the INRS and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Pr. Richer-LaFlèche's team has geological, geochemical and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses.

M. Richer-LaFlèche also holds an FRQNT grant, in partnership with Quebec MRN and the mining industry, to develop and optimize a Soil-Gas method for the direct detection of mineralized bodies and faults under Quaternary cover. In addition to sulphide gases, hydrogen was systematically analyzed in the numerous surveys carried out in 2023 in Abitibi, Témiscamingue and also in the Quebec Appachian. M. Richer-LaFlèche is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein.

In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment. He is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec and is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this news release and has read the information contained herein.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

