ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06
ZIGUP plc
("ZIGUP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').
The Company announces that on 2 August 2024, Jorge Alarcón a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, exercised options (the "Options") to purchase 8,487 ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company, at a price of £2.12 per share. The Options were granted on 5 February 2021 pursuant to the rules of the Company's Save As You Earn scheme, which received shareholder approval on 28 October 2020. The ordinary shares required to satisfy the Options were transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jorge Alarcón
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options granted under the Company SAYE Scheme.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
8,487
£2.12
f)
Date of the transaction
2 August 2024
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of Trading Venue
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary
matt.barton@zigup.com