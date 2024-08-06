ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that on 2 August 2024, Jorge Alarcón a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, exercised options (the "Options") to purchase 8,487 ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company, at a price of £2.12 per share. The Options were granted on 5 February 2021 pursuant to the rules of the Company's Save As You Earn scheme, which received shareholder approval on 28 October 2020. The ordinary shares required to satisfy the Options were transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcón 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options granted under the Company SAYE Scheme. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.12 8,487 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 8,487 £2.12 f) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 g) Place of the transaction Outside of Trading Venue

