Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
06.08.24
08:28 Uhr
4,580 Euro
-0,020
-0,43 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.08.2024 15:18 Uhr
ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that on 2 August 2024, Jorge Alarcón a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, exercised options (the "Options") to purchase 8,487 ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company, at a price of £2.12 per share. The Options were granted on 5 February 2021 pursuant to the rules of the Company's Save As You Earn scheme, which received shareholder approval on 28 October 2020. The ordinary shares required to satisfy the Options were transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcón

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options granted under the Company SAYE Scheme.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.12

8,487

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

8,487

£2.12

f)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of Trading Venue

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

matt.barton@zigup.com


