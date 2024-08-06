

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Kenvue, Inc. (KVUE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue growth of 1.2 percent to $15.64 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



