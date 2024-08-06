Renowned industry leader evolves his roles as Strategic Advisor, bringing passion for processes, people and results to Celonis and its customers

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced that Mike Kaufmann, former CEO of Fortune 15 company Cardinal Health, will step up from being a member of its customer advisory board to the role of Chairman for North America.

Kaufmann's first experience with Celonis was as one of its key customers during his tenure at Cardinal Health. He then became an invaluable member of the Celonis customer advisory board in early 2023, contributing his deep experience and insights in the healthcare industry, guiding a number of its strategic initiatives, and supporting customers across all industries. In his new role as Chairman of North America, his extensive leadership skills will make a significant contribution to Celonis' growth and market penetration.

"Through my experience as a customer and subsequently working with Celonis' customers during my time as advisor, I saw firsthand how the company drives digital transformation and significant value for them. This experience led to my decision to become a strategic advisor for Celonis last year and I'm honored to step into the role of Chairman," said Kaufmann. "There has never been a more critical time for enterprises to make their processes work. The rapid pace of change all companies are facing to not only keep up with their peers and competitors, but improve their business processes for people and the planet, keeps accelerating. I look forward to partnering closely with the Celonis leadership team and our customers so they can realize similar levels of value I have witnessed so far, and to work together to continue to push the limits."

"Delivering lasting value to customers at a time of unprecedented change requires access to the most experienced leadership," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder, Celonis. "We are delighted to have Mike as Chairman to provide his extensive expertise to our customers in North America as we continue to innovate, grow and drive value for them on the top, bottom and green line."

