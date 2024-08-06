On the morning of 6 August 2024, UNESCO and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) hosted the AIPS Centennial Ceremony at UNESCO House (Room I) in Paris, France. A number of international sports federations and more than 200 senior sports journalists from around the world attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, AIPS President Gianni Merlo announced the official launch of "the World Games 2025 Chengdu Young Reporters Programme", which is jointly sponsored by the International World Games Association (IWGA), the World Games 2025 Chengdu Executive Committee, and the International Sports Press Association.

"The World Games 2025 Chengdu Young Reporters Programme" will select 24 young reporters from five continents. During the TWG 2025 in Chengdu next year, 24 young reporters will participate in covering the event. The programme will deepen the friendship between the youth, deepen understanding and respect for each other.

Meanwhile, the mascots of the World Games 2025 Chengdu giant panda "Shu Bao" and the golden monkey "Jin Zai" were also unveiled at the ceremony. "While the giant panda is the most iconic animal of Chengdu, the Sichuan golden monkey embodies boundless vitality. The mascots of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu aim to raise awareness about the protection of rare animals and biodiversity, aligning with the concepts of environmental conservation and sustainability," AIPS President Gianni Merlo said.

The World Games 2025 Chengdu will be held from August 7 to August 17, 2025, encompassing of 35 sports and 61 disciplines.

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan which earns the reputation of "Land of Abundance", Sichuan is a major province in western China for its large population, great economic strengths, abundant resources, and advanced agriculture, covering an area of 486,000 square kilometers. As one of the key birthplaces of Chinese civilization, Sichuan boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, stunning natural scenery, and notable cultural achievements, beautifully showcasing the region's natural splendor and vibrant cultural life.

In 2023, Chengdu presented the world a successful FISU World University Games, vividly demonstrating the myriad facets of Chinese-style modernization via Sichuan and Chengdu. Farewell to the 2021 Chengdu FISU World University Games, and stay tuned for a wonderful TWG 2025.

