Soluta, Inc.: Soluta and Boon-Chapman Announce the Appointment of New Chief Technology Officer, Sudha Kaki

Kaki's expertise and approach to leveraging technology align perfectly with the current leadership team's ongoing dedication to innovation, service, and growth.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Soluta, a leading employee benefits technology company, and Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, are pleased to announce Sudha Kaki's appointment as their new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).





Kaki brings a wealth of experience in the benefits technology space, having previously served as the CTO for two growth-stage companies, Ease and Mineral. He has also held senior technology roles at prominent tech companies, including Oracle and WebMD. Over the past decade, Kaki has been instrumental in developing software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), earning a reputation for his innovative approaches to engineering and technology.

"I am excited to join Soluta and Boon-Chapman at this important stage of their growth," said Kaki. "I look forward to leveraging technology to set our companies apart and transform an industry experiencing rapid changes."

In his new role as CTO, Kaki will focus on the continued development and evolution of Soluta's and Boon-Chapman's tech stack while ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the companies to the next level.

"Sudha will be a tremendous asset for our company in our growth journey," said Sanjiv Anand, CEO of Soluta and Boon-Chapman. "He is the perfect addition to our solid leadership team as we continue to fortify and build the company's solid foundation and set the stage for sustainable, profitable growth, operational excellence, and advancing a strong customer-centric environment."

To learn more about Soluta and Boon-Chapman's commitment to innovation in employee benefits administration and healthcare services, visit solutainc.com and boonchapman.com.

About Soluta:

Soluta, a leading employee benefits technology company, is transforming how benefits billing gets done. Soluta's Insight platform connects carriers, brokers, enrollment platforms and employers together to provide integrated eligibility management, consolidated benefits billing and automated premium reconciliation solutions. Soluta removes the administrative burdens of the benefits lifecycle by simplifying complex billing problems to deliver accurate, streamlined billing and premium reconciliation solutions. Learn more at solutainc.com.

About Boon-Chapman:

Boon-Chapman, a pioneering force in employee benefits administration for over 60 years, combines deep-rooted expertise with innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of today's workforce. Headquartered in Austin, TX, and serving members in all 50 states, Boon-Chapman stands out as an independent TPA, delivering comprehensive services that include claims administration, premiums and eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, regulatory compliance, and extensive cost-containment programs. We provide these services to employers, fully insured carriers and other TPAs. Through our medical management solution and innovative employee benefits technology, Boon-Chapman offers fully integrated solutions that empower health plans and improve population health. For more information, visit boonchapman.com.

