The International SOS Foundation has revealed its 2024 Duty of Care Awards shortlist today. Entries from 29 different countries were received amongst others from leading technology firms and financial institutions to top-tier education and aerospace organisations.

Honouring organisations worldwide for their dedication to protecting their global workforce's health, safety, security and wellbeing, the Awards are now in its seventh edition. The Awards' theme, Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future, is befitting in this continuously changing risk landscape.

This year's Head of Judges, Deborah de Cerff, Founder of The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), said, "On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I extend our sincerest congratulations to this year's exceptional finalists. The calibre of entries was truly inspiring, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding employee health, safety, security, and wellbeing. These organisations and individuals have set a remarkable standard for Duty of Care. Their achievements serve as a beacon for others, illuminating a path towards a safer and more secure future for workforces globally."

Kai Boschmann Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation, said: "The escalating intersection of global threats requires innovative risk management strategies to protect people. We will honour the pioneering solutions at the forefront of Duty of Care, for a more resilient future."

The International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, as the Platinum sponsor of the 2024 Duty of Care Awards Summit. The Awards Summit will also have supporting sponsorship from Workplace Options (WPO), Munich Re and Koa Health.

The winners across our six categories will be announced live at our Duty of Care Awards Summit, which will take place on 31 October 2024 at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia. To register your interest in attending, visit the event website.

To view our esteemed panel of judges, click HERE

2024 Duty of Care Awards Shortlist Crisis Agility Response Duty of Care Ambassador Bristol Myers Squibb

EY GDS Poland

HSBC

International School of Beijing

KBR

MTR Corporation Limited

National University of Singapore

Norin Mining Limited

Red Sea Global

Worley Jessica Jackson, APA Corporation

Michael Della Serra, AtkinsRéalis

Hong Duong, International School of Ho Chi Minh City American Academy

Kim Coleman, KBR

Jaekeun Choi, KRAFTON

Ali Ahmed Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, Petrofac

Katherine Marie Chua, Pfizer

Arnault Marin, Roquette Frères

Majed Al-Fuwaiz, National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH)

Connel Loh, Singapore Management University

GekNgo Goh, Technip Marine (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd TechnipFMC

Lino Yohannan, WSP Middle East

David Gregory, Xcursion Safety ESG Inclusion Diversity APA Corporation

Klüber Lubrication (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Sino Jet

Travel Leisure Co.

Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. Emory University

EY Global Delivery Services India

HCLTech

Kinross Tasiast

Salesforce

Travel Leisure Co.

UD Trucks Corporation Thailand Innovation Workplace Wellbeing Aramco Asia Korea Ltd.

Bristol Myers Squibb

DOST Digital Innovations Center Under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

Fortescue

KBR

Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Qantas Airways Limited

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT)

Salesforce

National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH)

WSP New Zealand Amazon

BlueScope

hipages Group

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

National University of Singapore

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd

PetroChina (Halfaya)

Red Sea Global

SLB

Technip Energies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Technip Marine (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd TechnipFMC

thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH

The University of Sydney

Note to editors:

For more information on the 2024 Duty of Care Awards Summit 2024, click here

About the International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments, leading to exposure to risks that can impact personal health, security and safety along with travel.

The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit www.internationalsosfoundation.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806304727/en/

Contacts:

Indira Illianti

Group Senior Marketing and PR Executive, International SOS

Email: indira.illianti@internationalsos.com