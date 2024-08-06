Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
05.08.24
09:59 Uhr
0,185 Euro
-0,005
-2,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1880,20116:59
0,1920,19517:01
PR Newswire
06.08.2024 16:48 Uhr
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Tim Weller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.162354

1,062

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,062 Ordinary shares

£0.162354

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-08-05

16:00 BST

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
