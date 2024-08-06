URBX and VARGO Announce Pivotal Partnership

VARGO® becomes an authorized integrator of URBX's cutting-edge robotic automated storage and retrieval solutions for enhanced efficiency in various industries.

URBX and VARGO® are pleased to announce a pivotal partnership, designating VARGO® as an authorized integrator of URBX's cutting-edge robotic solutions for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems.

VARGO® excels in simplifying and supercharging the warehouse fulfillment operation. With decades of experience in e-commerce, wholesale, and retail applications, VARGO® is a leader in automated technologies integration for waveless and continuous order fulfillment. VARGO®'s warehouse execution system software (WES) has visibility across all work resources in the fulfillment center and using this live production data, it synchronizes and sequences all activities to maximize order throughput.

URBX CEO, Lincoln Cavalieri, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "VARGO® brings an unparalleled level of innovation to warehouse fulfillment. With their groundbreaking COFE® WES and expertise in waveless and omnichannel order fulfillment, we are thrilled to partner with a company that continuously sets new standards in efficiency and performance."

"We are at unprecedented times in our industry with the explosion of new fulfillment technologies and automation. The value we bring to our clients is to align ourselves with promising technologies that have a compelling return when applied correctly for their projects. From what we have seen from the URBX solutions thus far, their technologies should far exceed that hurdle. We are excited to work more closely with companies (like URBX) that provide products to take the complexities out of the fulfillment process and deliver results," said Bart Cera, President and CEO of VARGO®."

This partnership anticipates a prosperous future by combining URBX's high-density, high-throughput robotic goods-to-person system with VARGO®'s expertise in optimizing warehouse fulfillment and material handling processes. This powerful alliance is set to drive success for both organizations.

ABOUT URBX

URBX, launched in 2023 in Boston, MA, is a cutting-edge robotic solution for high-density, high-throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems. URBX leverages advanced robotic technology and machine learning software to expedite the order fulfillment process. Engineered to enhance efficiency across e-commerce, distribution, retail, food and beverage industries, the URBX system offers unique features like immense scalability and maximum density. Designed to fit virtually any existing warehouse with vertical heights up to 125 feet and accommodating 75 levels of totes, each capable of holding up to 100 pounds, the system significantly increases storage volume while minimizing footprint. By utilizing a dual-bot system, capable of picking 100 totes per hour (TPH) per bot, URBX enhances efficiency and enables faster order fulfillment. Based in Boston, MA, URBX is revolutionizing the automated warehouse industry by providing unique benefits to retail automation. For more information, visit www.urbx.com

ABOUT VARGO®

VARGO® is a proven integrator to enable what's possible and empower automation and people. VARGO® provides the newest and smartest technologies with the intelligent design of its Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®) - the first intelligent Warehouse Execution System (WES) - to develop game-changing fulfillment solutions across all work resources - machines, people and processes. VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers with over five decades of experience, VARGO® has helped manufacturers, distributors, leading retailers, e-commerce providers, and 3PLs improve their fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities, and reduce order cycle times. Learn more about VARGO® and their innovative solutions at www.vargosolutions.com.

