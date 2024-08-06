The "Growth Opportunities in European Missile Defense, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service overviews the European missile defense market, highlighting trends, challenges, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. The study provides an outlook on regional conflicts and recent developments in the field and contains an analysis of the market's competitive environment.
The demand for military equipment in the region because of the war in Ukraine has led to an increase in production by the European defense industry. Several countries require cutting-edge technology, particularly missiles, to maintain their military strength and protect their national security against adversaries.
In the last 5 years, organizations, such as the European Union and national governments, have launched defense-related funding programs and strategies to boost European defense companies, especially for small businesses, positively impacting the regional missile defense industry.
Several countries, however, have diverted resources from missile defense to send equipment to Ukraine, resulting in missile shortages, especially long-range strike capabilities, which are crucial in modern warfare.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Sustainable Fuel
- Test and Measurement
- Missile Subsystems and Components
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Missile Defense Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regional Analysis
- Market Factsheet
- Market Participant Analysis
- Market Trends Analysis
- Representative Joint Programs
Country Profile: United Kingdom
- Relevant Investments and Projects: United Kingdom
Country Profile: France
- Relevant Investments and Projects: France
Country Profile: Germany
- Relevant Investments and Projects: Germany
Country Profile: Italy
- Relevant Investments and Projects: Italy
Country Profile: Ukraine
- Other Notable Countries
Conclusions and Future Outlook
