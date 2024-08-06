Allied Universal: Preparing for Possible Security Breaches at DNC in Chicago Expect the Unexpected and Prepare for it All - Expect the Unexpected and Prepare for it All

Experts in federal and local law enforcement are available for interviews

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the leading provider of security solutions for the government sector, offers advice on preparing for possible security threats and breaches during election cycle events, including the upcoming 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. This advice can be found in the company's recently released special report titled Physical Security During an Election: Expect the Unexpected and Prepare for it All.

The report leverages intelligence and expertise from the company's more than 60 years of experience in the security industry as well as insight from its team of veteran intelligence and security experts. The report identifies potential physical security threats that could impact the safety of delegates, the public, convention operations, as well as local businesses and their assets next week in Chicago.

"In today's highly charged political landscape, we are experiencing an increasing partisan environment that has seen protests develop with hostility and division. Add in the multiple wars being waged around the globe, both federal and local law enforcement have their hands full with keeping the peace while working to protect individual free speech," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "Our hope with this report is to provide insights and methods to mitigate issues that may arise. It outlines critical information necessary to identify risks, prepare contingency plans and predict when and where to deploy resources during the upcoming convention as well as at events throughout the remainder of the election cycle."

In addition to national conventions, the report details security strategies and tactics based on the election cycle's events including political debates, election day and the presidential inauguration. Potential security issues along with mitigation approaches are addressed in the report and include civil unrest, active shooter, crowd control, insider threats, infrastructure attacks, cyber threats, domestic extremism, the spread of misinformation and conflict resolution within organizations.

