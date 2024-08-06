The partnership's aim is to identify predictive imaging biomarkers of patient response to a specific drug-candidate, using Imaging Lab's unique AI capabilities.

The company is a Top 10 global oncology pharmaceutical company.

Imaging Lab is a division of iCRO, launched in 2022, that applies Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), radiomics and data mining, to extract insights from clinical trial images.

Following the agreement with a Top 3 pharmaceutical company announced in May 2024, this partnership highlights Median's competitive advantage with AI-driven imaging technologies for clinical trials.

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/PME scheme eligible, "Median" or "The Company") announces today it has signed an initial agreement with a Top 10 oncology pharmaceutical company1. The agreement aims at conducting AI-based imaging biomarker2 discovery on the clinical data of a drug candidate. The agreement could lead to a broader collaboration between the pharmaceutical company and Median.

The agreement involves Imaging Lab, a dedicated entity of Median's iCRO Business Unit. Imaging Lab provides biopharma companies with advanced AI-based decision-making capabilities, leveraging patients' imaging data to provide specific patient selection, prediction of response to therapy, accurate monitoring of disease progression, and early access to safety and efficacy.

Median will apply its unique expertise, methods, and know-how in AI-based technologies to identify specific digital signatures (imaging biomarkers) from images, providing meaningful information on the drug responder/non-responder status of the patients. The drug-specific imaging biomarkers could ultimately be utilized as companion diagnostics3 to select patients who are most likely to benefit from the drug.

Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, highlighted: "We recently announced the selection of Median as preferred provider to a second global Top 3 pharmaceutical group. We are thrilled to announce today the launch of a collaboration with a global Top 10 pharma to support a drug development program with our AI-driven imaging technologies. Pharmaceutical companies are early adopters of AI in their drug development plans and investment in AI by large pharma is growing at a steady pace, creating very positive momentum for Median as a unique AI technology company in the imaging CRO market. AI is now everywhere in drug development and the AI in clinical trials market is expected to reach $6.55 Billion by 20304. AI-driven imaging technologies applied to clinical trials unveil new insights that could determine the success of oncology trials. Providing insights for 'Go/No-Go' decisions at an early stage, or to discover predictive imaging biomarkers of patient response to drug candidates are two of the most compelling outcomes. Imaging AI solutions will become the new generation of companion diagnostics, opening unique opportunities in the era of precision medicine."

Nicolas Dano, COO CCO iCRO said: "AI-driven imaging insights are the future in oncology drug development. As a native technology company, Median is the only imaging CRO that has AI know-how and experience, giving us a unique competitive advantage to penetrate the Big Pharma market. We are eager to start the collaboration and provide valuable insights to our new partner, helping them with their drug development plans."

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

1 Arjun Murthy Top 15 biopharma companies by Oncology Sales in 2023

2 An imaging biomarker is a "defined characteristic that is measured as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes or responses to an exposure or intervention, including therapeutic interventions" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK326791/

3 https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics/companion-diagnostics

4 Explosive Growth Forecasted: AI in Clinical Trials Market Set (openpr.com)

