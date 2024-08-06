Land Betterment Corporation: Together eko Solutions and anu are Nourishing Communities Sustainably

Middle Tech Podcast spotlights groundbreaking AgTech commercialization partnership for indoor farming

Land Betterment's portfolio company, eko Solutions, and anu were recently featured on Middle Tech's weekly podcast with Co-Host, Logan Jones. During this fascinating conversation about innovative agricultural technology, Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment Co-Founder and Scott Massey, anu Co-Founder discussed how their jointly developed commercial-scale Pure Produce® Container Farms are revolutionizing how and where fresh produce is grown.

eko Solutions has engineered 20-foot customized up-cycled shipping containers to house the anu rotary aeroponics® technology, an advanced form of hydroponics. This commercial-scale Pure Produce® Container Farm uses rotary aeroponics technology to grow fresh produce year-round without the traditional farming challenges. These containers offer zero waste, fresh taste and purpose in action.

eko Solutions -anu Pure Produce® Container Farm in Bloom





Click here to view the entire Middle Tech Podcast about sustainable agriculture featuring Scott Massey, Kirk Taylor and Logan Jones. They discuss the commercialization partnership to develop and sell autonomous fresh produce growing systems using eko Solutions' up-cycled shipping containers. The conversation also explores the technology behind the anu self-nurturing pods, the scalable solutions for food security, and the journey Scott Massey took from his days at Purdue University to creating a product aimed at fighting food insecurity. The episode covers the business aspects, the impact on local communities, and the future aspirations of this pioneering project.

About Middle Tech

Middle Tech is a media company exploring startups, tech, and entrepreneurship in middle America. From their flagship Middle Tech Podcast about entrepreneurs in middle America to the impactful DevelopLex podcast connecting real estate developers in central Kentucky, Middle Tech strives to shine a light on the difference-makers all around us. Visit them at MiddleTech.com or connect with them on social media - LinkedIn Instagram

About anu

anu (Heliponix, LLC, previously gropod®) is a dedicated health and wellness brand platform, committed to bringing the simplicity and purity of growing fresh produce closer to consumers. Our highly efficient and sustainable Rotary Aeroponics® technology supports a "Nespresso for plants' business model, offering a straightforward and recurring seed pod subscription service to help you cultivate Pure Produce® that not only sets a new standard for nutrition and flavor, but also food safety. Founded by a team of former NASA research engineers from Purdue University, anu is now taking steps to bring these advanced technologies into everyday living spaces and commercial settings, supported by funding from the Purdue University Research Foundation Venture Capital Fund, the National Science Foundation for the development of our computer vision AI, and the State of Indiana Manufacturing Grants to enhance our production capabilities. Anu is aiming to become the largest farm in the world based on the collective yield output of these decentralized systems, without owning any land. Connect with the Company on Facebook , X and LinkedIn.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions is a Land Betterment portfolio company focusing on sustainable development utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for farming, residential, crisis recovery, commercial, and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com and follow us on our social platforms - Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram Tik Tok and YouTube.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on our social platforms - Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance

info@landbetterment.co

Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director

info@landbetterment.com

