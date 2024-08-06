Authorium Achieves StateRAMP Authorization

Authorium Reaffirms Its Commitment to Security and Compliance With StateRAMP Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Authorium, a cloud-based platform to manage complex document-centric government workflows, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved StateRAMP Authorization, reaffirming its commitment to security and compliance.









StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Achieving StateRAMP Authorization demonstrates Authorium's dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of government agencies and organizations.

"From day one, Authorium has been committed to ensuring the security and compliance of government data in our revolutionary platform," said Jay Nath, co-CEO of Authorium. "The StateRAMP Authorization and its continuous monitoring validates our work to not only the government teams that trust us to help manage over $35 billion in public programs and services, but to all future partners as well."

Authorium's platform - which automates complex processes and transforms traditional documents and files into interactive, actionable resources to support critical operational systems - has undergone a third-party audit and review by the StateRAMP Program Management Office. This achievement reflects Authorium's unwavering commitment to delivering a secure and reliable platform that government agencies can rely on to safeguard their data and operations.

"Government agencies rely on Authorium to increase their efficiency, effectiveness, visibility and compliance to better meet their missions," said Kamran Saddique, co-CEO and founder of Authorium. "Today's StateRAMP announcement delivers peace of mind to governments that their data is secure, and ensures continued critical security standards on Authorium's platform."

Government agencies and organizations can now confidently rely on Authorium's StateRAMP Authorized platform to streamline their operations, reduce risk, and enhance data security.

About Authorium

Authorium combines compliance, productivity, and collaboration functionality in one end-to-end platform to consolidate siloed legacy applications in government. We unlock data hidden within documents to power data-driven decision-making and support other critical operational systems.

Designed for government agencies with complex processes, such as procurement, budgeting, policies, HR, and grant management, our platform ensures regulatory compliance, facilitates collaboration and visibility, and increases agency efficiency - freeing up staff for higher-value work. Authorium's deep institutional knowledge and real-world government experience are unparalleled by other companies. Learn more at authorium.com.

