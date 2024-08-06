Canyon GBS Partners With Thesis to Revolutionize Higher Education Technology With Integrated AI and CRM Technology

Canyon GBS and Thesis ink a significant partnership to offer AI and CRM capabilities with Thesis's existing industry-leading SIS technology. This collaboration offers higher education institutions a unified, innovative tech ecosystem, going live in Q1 2025.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Canyon GBS (canyongbs.com), a pioneering tech company based in the vibrant Phoenix Metro Area, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Thesis Elements (thesiscloud.com), the high growth system for small to mid-size colleges and universities in the US and Canada. This collaboration aims to deliver an unparalleled ecosystem of integrated technology that will redefine the higher education landscape.

Canyon GBS + Thesis Partnership

This exciting partnership provides a new affordable option for unified service technology to higher education institutions in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Canyon GBS is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency across the public sector, including higher education, government agencies, and nonprofits. We equip organizations with powerful yet accessible AI-powered technology to better serve their constituents. Canyon GBS strives to be a trusted partner in navigating today's digital landscape through our relentless pursuit of innovation and our customer-centric approach.

Launched in October 2023, Advising App by Canyon GBS is a comprehensive cloud-based solution designed specifically for colleges and universities. Advising App features a state-of-the-art AI personal assistant, retention CRM, and recruitment CRM, enabling institutions to operate more efficiently and manage holistic profiles to better serve both students and prospects. The product includes advanced messaging capabilities, integrated task management for staff, and a variety of add-ons to enhance institutional capabilities throughout the student lifecycle.

Launched in April 2023, Thesis Elements, is a modern, cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) optimized for small to mid-sized institutions in the US and Canada. As a cloud-based SaaS offering, institutions are able to automate critical business processes and streamline user experiences, Thesis Elements increases collaboration, transparency, and data centralization, freeing faculty and staff from administrative burdens so they can focus on their core mission.

The partnership between Canyon GBS and Thesis Elements will drive improved student engagement and retention support, leveraging advanced AI and CRM capabilities to Thesis' customer offerings. This integration will create a harmonious user experience, allowing seamless data synchronization and a comprehensive view of student records. Messaging from Thesis Elements will be part of the holistic student records in Advising App, enhancing transparency and collaboration across platforms.

New customers for the integrated technology are expected to go live in Q1 2025. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform higher education through innovative and accessible technology.

