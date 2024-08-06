Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.08.2024 18:30 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Clare Brady

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman/Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

b)

LEI

54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each

GB0003322319

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.829

2,484

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-08-06

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


