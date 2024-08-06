Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Clare Brady
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman/Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)
Name
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
b)
LEI
54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each
GB0003322319
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.829
2,484
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-08-06
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Contact:
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
020 7961 4240