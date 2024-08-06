Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Gate Ventures, the VC arm of Gate.io, and ACG WORLDS, the builder of the world's largest Web3 IP open platform, are thrilled to announce the Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit. This premier networking and demo day event, set to take place on August 28 at the iconic Tokyo Tower, promises to bring together the brightest minds to explore Web3's crossover with popular media IPs. The summit aims to foster groundbreaking discussions, providing an unmatched platform for industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and shape the future of Web3.





Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit

The Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit is proudly recognized as an official side event of WebX 2024 in Tokyo, one of Asia's most anticipated tech conferences. This not only underscores the event's commitment to advancing the Web3 landscape but also promises a dynamic spillover of the energy and visionary spirit from WebX.

Innovation Engine: Merging Web3 with Media IPs

At the heart of the Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit is a groundbreaking fusion of Web3 technology with popular and recognized IPs from gaming, publishing, and more. This summit explores a transformative landscape where brands, creativity, and ownership rights thrive in the decentralized realm. A highlight of the event is the dynamic demo day pitching sessions, where emerging innovators and industry leaders will unveil next-gen projects. These sessions are set to showcase cutting-edge advancements, foster collaboration, and propel the next wave of technological evolution. Notably, winning projects will have the opportunity to potentially raise from reputed VCs to accelerate their growth and impact in the industry.

Exclusive Experiences at Iconic Tokyo Tower

Designed to facilitate meaningful connections and foster collaboration, the summit features a dynamic agenda packed with project pitches, tech reveals, insightful keynotes, and engaging panel discussions. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to network with peers, discover cutting-edge projects, and gain valuable insights from industry trailblazers. The event will unfold across three captivating venues within Tokyo Tower:

At the RED° Sky Stadium, builders will unveil their latest innovations during project pitch sessions, including a highly anticipated tech reveal from ACG WORLDS. This venue will also host keynotes and networking sessions, culminating in a live music performance and the traditional Kagami Biraki ceremony, celebrating the spirit of collaboration and new beginnings.

Club333 will be the epicenter for thought-provoking keynotes and panel discussions, with ample opportunities for relaxed networking over food and drinks. The event will transition to an exciting afterparty featuring live music. For select guests, the Top Deck Observatory offers an exclusive networking experience 250 meters above Tokyo, providing breathtaking views and an intimate setting for forging valuable connections.

The Web3 Vision VCxIP Summit at Tokyo Tower represents a pivotal moment where innovation converges with opportunity. This landmark event offers invaluable insights and networking opportunities for Web3 enthusiasts, industry leaders, and observers alike. As a key occasion in the realm of technological advancement, the summit promises to showcase the forefront of Web3 developments. Secure your participation to engage with thought leaders and contribute to the future of Web3 at one of the world's most iconic landmarks.

About ACG WORLDS

ACG WORLDS brings a vast community of developers, creators, and fans together. By redefining existing IP creation, licensing, and protection models through a multi-chain system and proprietary protocols, ACG WORLDS is creating a global open platform for IP.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of Gate.io, is focused on investments in decentralized infrastructure, middleware, and applications that will reshape the world in the digital age. As a long-term investor, Gate Ventures is committed to offering support in product development, operation scaling, and global growth for its portfolio companies.

