BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, has been named to the Forbes 2024 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies globally. This marks the fourth time BrowserStack has been honored on this prestigious list, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again as one of the world's top private cloud companies," said Ritesh Arora, co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack. "This achievement underscores our commitment to revolutionizing the software testing landscape. In the past 18 months alone, we've launched over 10 new products as part of our comprehensive Test Platform vision, empowering developers to deliver high-quality software at unprecedented speeds. We're grateful to our customers and partners for this honor-this recognition reflects their trust and support in us."

The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help ofa judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security," said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations, and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs."

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

