CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Announces Strategic Partnership With Opus Match

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing, a major staffing agency in the healthcare staffing field, has partnered with Opus Match to utilize their AI-driven candidate data technology.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / CrossMed Healthcare Staffing, a leader in healthcare staffing solutions based out of Omaha, Nebraska, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Opus Match, an innovative mobile app and AI-matching company. This collaboration will drastically shift the job-matching process for healthcare professionals by implementing Opus Match's Maestro, a candidate data platform that efficiently connects candidates to the best possible job match while speeding up the recruitment process.

This new partnership, leveraging Opus Match's advanced AI technology, will provide a seamless and more data-driven experience for healthcare professionals and recruiters alike on CrossMed's website. By integrating CrossMed's extensive network and industry expertise with Opus Match's state-of-the-art matching algorithms, Maestro promises to significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of job matching in the healthcare sector.

"We are excited to partner with Opus Match to bring AI-matching technology that drastically improves the staffing experience to our candidates," said Sara Orr, CMO of CrossMed Healthcare Staffing. "Our goal has always been to provide the best experience for healthcare professionals, and Maestro will streamline the process, making it easier and faster for them to find the right job that matches their skills and what they're best at."

Maestro features a user-friendly interface where recruiters can view candidates, their credentials, and their job preferences. Opus Match's AI engine will then analyze these inputs to generate highly relevant job matches, ensuring that candidates are presented with opportunities that best fit their qualifications and career aspirations.

"Opus Match is thrilled to collaborate with CrossMed Healthcare Staffing to transform the candidate job-matching experience," said Michael Nguyen, CEO of Opus Match. "Our AI matching is designed to understand the unique needs of each candidate and match them with the most suitable jobs for them, helping to give recruiters more time back while also helping the candidate find their next great opportunity. This is exactly what CrossMed is all about, and this collaboration will be a significant step forward in our mission to leverage technology to enhance the recruitment process."

About CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing is a premier staffing agency specializing in connecting healthcare professionals with top-tier job opportunities based out of Omaha, Nebraska. They have been nationally recognized by multiple organizations, receiving a "Best Employer - Under 100 Employees" from the Best of Omaha 2024 awards, and a "2024 Best of Staffing Talent Award for Service Excellence" by ClearlyRated. CrossMed also received a Certified Great Place To Work award and the SIA "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" in 2022. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and its workforce, CrossMed Healthcare Staffing provides tailored staffing solutions to meet the unique needs of both candidates and employers.

About Opus Match

Opus Match is an innovative mobile app AI-matching company with teams all over the world. Dedicated to revolutionizing the job search process, Opus Match has been one of the top choices for staffing-based mobile apps and AI candidate matching technology. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, Opus Match aims to provide personalized and accurate job matches, enhancing the recruitment experience for their clients, recruiters, and candidates.

To learn more about CrossMed or Opus Match, please visit their websites.

Contact Information

Aidan Duclos

Marketing Manager, Opus Match

aidan@opusmatch.ai

(813) 601-9878

SOURCE: Opus Match

View the original press release on newswire.com.