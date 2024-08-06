Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will present at Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Conference:

Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Boston, MA Webcast Link: Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following the event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240806945771/en/

Contacts:

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co