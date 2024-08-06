

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $746 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $1.379 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.691 billion or $4.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $8.388 billion from $6.986 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $746 Mln. vs. $1.379 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.388 Bln vs. $6.986 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.10 - $20.10 Full year revenue guidance: $32.8 - $33.8 Bln



