

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$1.030 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$6.600 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.0% to $36.841 million from $26.886 million last year.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$1.030 Mln. vs. -$6.600 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.06 vs. -$0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $36.841 Mln vs. $26.886 Mln last year.



