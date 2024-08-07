

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade reports from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial output and external trade figures for June. Production is forecast to advance 1.0 percent on month, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in May. Economists expect exports to fall at a slower pace of 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, slower than the 3.6 percent decrease posted in the prior month.



In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to the 0.2 percent decrease in June.



Industrial production from Norway and foreign trade report from Finland are also due at 2.00 am.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France.



At 5.00 am ET, foreign trade data is due from Greece.



