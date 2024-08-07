DJ Commerzbank with best half-year in 15 years - outlook confirmed

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank with best half-year in 15 years - outlook confirmed 07-Aug-2024 / 07:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Operating result up by 11% to EUR2.0 billion in H1 - at EUR870 million in Q2 (Q2 2023: EUR888 million) -- Half-year profit up by 12% to EUR1.3 billion - net profit at EUR538 million in Q2 (Q2 2023: EUR565 million) -- Q2 revenues improved to EUR2.7 billion with strong contributions from customer business (Q2 2023: EUR2.6 billion) -- Q2 net commission income improved by 5% to EUR879 million - net interest income at EUR2.1 billion (Q2 2023: EUR2.1 billion) -- Costs reduced by 2% to EUR3.2 billion in H1 (H1 2023: EUR3.3 billion) - cost-income ratio at 59% (H1 2023: 61%) -- Q2 risk result stable with minus EUR199 million (Q2 2023: minus EUR208 million) -- CET1 ratio at 14.8% after consolidation of acquisition (H1 2023: 14.4%) -- Net profit for full year 2024 still targeted to be higher than 2023 -- Third share buyback: applied for approval of first tranche totalling EUR600 million to ECB and German Finance Agency Commerzbank continued its upward trend. Driven by strong customer business, revenues increased further in all customer segments in the second quarter. In total, the operating result improved by 11% to around EUR2.0 billion in the first six months. The Bank earned around EUR1.3 billion, achieving its highest half-year profit in 15 years - despite burdens in Poland and Russia. In the first half of the year, costs decreased, and the cost-income ratio improved to 59%. The quality of the loan book continues to be high, and the risk result remained stable. In the second quarter Commerzbank made further progress in the implementation of its strategic plan until 2027: in June, the Bank successfully completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft, expanding its sustainable asset management services. From the second half of the year, the acquisition will make a positive contribution to the Bank's revenues. The "Sustainable Asset Management" product line of Commerzbank, which factors in particularly strict Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria when making investment decisions, reached an important milestone in May: the volume of assets under management exceeded the EUR1 billion threshold for the first time, supported by continued new client growth. The Bank also made further progress in the digitalisation of its product and service offering. Customer satisfaction is increasing, as demonstrated by several awards granted in the second quarter: "FINANCE magazine" recognised Commerzbank as the bank with the strongest ties to the German Mittelstand and as the leading bank in the digitalisation of its corporate client business. For example, clients can now easily manage their term deposits online. This means, companies are now able to independently invest or extend their call and term deposits via the Corporate Clients portal. As a result, in the first half of 2024, the number of online term deposits increased more than twofold compared to the same period last year. The range of services offered in the Private and Small-Business Customers segment achieved top scores in the comparative study "Digital Service 2024" by "FOCUS MONEY", here Commerzbank was recognised as the best branch based bank and comdirect as the best direct bank. In May, Commerz Globalpay GmbH, the joint venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments, was launched. Commerz Globalpay GmbH offers modern digital payment products for small-business customers. The smartphone-based app "GP tom" enables mobile payments without an additional card reader. "Our customer business continues to develop positively. The first half of the year was our best in 15 years. Companies increasingly requested investment loans and private customers had been more active in the securities business. That's good news for Commerzbank," said Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof. "With our diversified, customer-driven business model and improved earnings power, we are also able to fully cover burdens outside of the ongoing business." Business performance in the second quarter: Strong customer business compensates for burdens Growth in the Bank's customer business continued to be strong despite new provisions totalling EUR395 million and revenues increased to EUR2,668 million (Q2 2023: EUR2,629 million). In addition to the "Credit Holidays" and legal risks from foreign currency (FX) loans at mBank in Poland, also a court case in Russia caused burdens. Although the European Central Bank (ECB) cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points in June, net interest income fell only slightly to EUR2,078 million in the second quarter due to the continued growth in deposits (Q2 2023: EUR2,130 million). Net commission income increased by around 5% to EUR879 million (Q2 2023: EUR841 million). This puts the Bank on track to achieve its target of 4% growth in net commission income for the full year. At EUR1,599 million in the second quarter, the Bank's costs were on target (Q2 2023: EUR1,533 million). Compulsory contributions rose slightly to EUR75 million (Q2 2023: EUR52 million). While the European bank levy was lower than in the previous year, contributions to the Deposit Insurance Fund increased due to the rise in covered deposits. Operating expenses were also slightly higher in the second quarter at EUR1,524 million (Q2 2023: EUR1,481 million). The main drivers were increased costs at mBank due to investments for future business growth and foreign currency effects. General salary increases were partially offset by active cost management. The cost-income ratio was at 60% (Q2 2023: 58%). In the first half of 2024, Commerzbank reduced its costs by 2% to EUR3,187 million (H1 2023: EUR3,257 million); the cost-income ratio improved to 59% (H1 2023: 61%). Commerzbank's risk result remained stable at minus EUR199 million despite the continued challenging economic environment (Q2 2023: minus EUR208 million). As at the beginning of the year, the figures were mainly influenced by single cases, which demonstrates the overall high quality of the loan book. The non-performing exposure ratio (NPE ratio) remained stable at just 0.8% (Q1 2024: 0.8%). After reduction of Top-Level Adjustment (TLA), the Bank now has EUR336 million (Q1 2024: EUR423 million) available for expected secondary effects from geopolitical crises and uncertainties due to inflation and the impact of the current restrictive monetary policy. Commerzbank's operating result totalled EUR870 million in the second quarter (Q2 2023: EUR888 million). For the first half of the year, this represents an increase of 11% to EUR1,954 million (H1 2023: EUR1,764 million). Net profit after taxes and minority interests totalled EUR538 million in the second quarter (Q2 2023: EUR565 million). In the first six months of the year net profit improved by 12% to EUR1,285 million (H1 2023: EUR1,145 million) - the best result in 15 years. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) was 14.8% as of 30 June 2024 (30 June 2023: 14.4%, 31 March 2024: 14.9%) including the acquisition of the majority stake in Aquila Capital Investmentgesellschaft, which was finalised in June. Commerzbank continues to have a very comfortable buffer of 442 basis points to the regulatory minimum requirement (MDA threshold), which currently is around 10.3%. The return on tangible equity (RoTE) was 7.3% in the second quarter (Q2 2023: 7.9%) and 8.9% overall in the first half of the year (H1 2023: 8.1%). The Bank is making good progress in achieving its target of at least 8% for the full year 2024. "We are on track to achieve our targets for 2024. Our very good business performance and comfortable CET1 ratio are encouraging us in our intention to return more and more capital to our shareholders," said CFO Bettina Orlopp. "We have applied to the ECB and the German Finance Agency for a third share buyback with a first tranche totalling EUR600 million." Segment development: Credit demand in the Corporate Clients segment is picking up The Corporate Clients segment continued its strong business performance in the second quarter. Revenues increased by around 6% to EUR1,199 million (Q2 2023: EUR1,127 million). The segment's success was once again based on a broad foundation: all client groups contributed to the strong result. After the challenging economic environment had dampened loan demand in recent quarters, the lending volume of the Corporate Clients segment rose to EUR99 billion in the second quarter (Q2 2023: EUR94 billion; Q1 2024: EUR96 billion). Demand for investment loans in particular picked up again. As expected, net interest income fell slightly to EUR678 million (Q2 2023: EUR696 million) because of the rising deposit beta against the backdrop of stable volumes, while net commission income increased by around 3% to EUR330 million (Q2 2023: EUR321 million). At minus EUR121 million, the risk result was lower (Q2 2023: minus EUR169 million). The cost-income ratio improved further to 44% (Q2 2023: 45%). The segment's operating result increased by around 22% to EUR551 million in the second quarter (Q2 2023: EUR450 million). The half-year result also increased significantly to EUR1,211 million (H1 2023: EUR992 million). The Private and Small-Business Customers segment in Germany generated revenues of EUR1,067 million in the second quarter (Q2 2023: EUR1,050 million). Supported by the segment's strong deposit business, net interest income rose slightly to EUR581 million (Q2 2023: EUR571 million). The segment benefited from the adjustment of the deposit models (replication portfolio) at the end of last year. Compared to the previous quarter, the inflows in call money partially offset the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2024 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)