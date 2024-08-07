

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) reported that first quarter profit to NTT was 274.1 billion yen, a decline of 27.0% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 3.26 yen compared to 4.41 yen. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, operating revenue was 3.24 trillion yen, up 4.1% from last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company expects: basic earnings per share of 13.00 yen; and operating revenue of 13.46 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX