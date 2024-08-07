

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK) has confirmed its annual adjusted earnings guidance of around 100 million euros and EBITDA of 190 million euros.



Q2 Results:



Kontron revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro21.596 million, or Euro0.34 per share. This compares with Euro19.005 million, or Euro0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.9% to Euro423.833 million from Euro277.272 million last year.



Kontron AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



