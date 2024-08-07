

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 172.18 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 188.07 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 169.43 and 183.13, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 161.44 and 147.90 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 157.72 and 144.30, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 177.00 against the franc, 196.00 against the pound, 169.00 against the euro and 156.00 against the greenback.



