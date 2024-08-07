Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
07.08.24
08:12 Uhr
1,784 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
07.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
88 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
07 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 06 August 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7980     GBP1.5400 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7500     GBP1.5060 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7698     GBP1.5211

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,412,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,169      1.7980        XDUB     08:14:32      00029131493TRDU1 
4,335      1.7940        XDUB     08:47:16      00029131556TRDU1 
2,160      1.7800        XDUB     09:01:10      00029131566TRDU1 
2,101      1.7720        XDUB     09:25:08      00029131588TRDU1 
2,074      1.7760        XDUB     09:47:05      00029131686TRDU1 
2,173      1.7640        XDUB     10:17:36      00029131764TRDU1 
2,240      1.7620        XDUB     10:30:50      00029131797TRDU1 
2,278      1.7660        XDUB     11:05:07      00029131831TRDU1 
2,149      1.7660        XDUB     11:05:07      00029131832TRDU1 
2,324      1.7680        XDUB     11:26:21      00029131846TRDU1 
4,413      1.7620        XDUB     12:12:22      00029131937TRDU1 
2,144      1.7520        XDUB     12:43:34      00029131977TRDU1 
2,236      1.7500        XDUB     12:59:46      00029132005TRDU1 
1,358      1.7560        XDUB     13:49:44      00029132160TRDU1 
734       1.7560        XDUB     13:49:44      00029132161TRDU1 
2,041      1.7560        XDUB     14:07:11      00029132185TRDU1 
38        1.7560        XDUB     14:07:11      00029132184TRDU1 
2,047      1.7520        XDUB     14:15:38      00029132202TRDU1 
2,047      1.7520        XDUB     14:15:38      00029132204TRDU1 
824       1.7520        XDUB     14:15:38      00029132203TRDU1 
589       1.7520        XDUB     14:15:38      00029132206TRDU1 
424       1.7520        XDUB     14:15:38      00029132201TRDU1 
424       1.7520        XDUB     14:15:38      00029132205TRDU1 
2,236      1.7540        XDUB     14:35:45      00029132270TRDU1 
2,453      1.7520        XDUB     14:38:13      00029132282TRDU1 
2,188      1.7520        XDUB     14:55:23      00029132322TRDU1 
2,182      1.7500        XDUB     15:00:33      00029132331TRDU1 
2,501      1.7820        XDUB     15:30:49      00029132385TRDU1 
2,406      1.7840        XDUB     15:40:28      00029132440TRDU1 
2,249      1.7840        XDUB     15:48:31      00029132495TRDU1 
2,349      1.7880        XDUB     15:58:44      00029132573TRDU1 
3,435      1.7920        XDUB     16:10:55      00029132645TRDU1 
840       1.7920        XDUB     16:10:55      00029132644TRDU1 
3,839      1.7860        XDUB     16:21:50      00029132679TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,306      1.5400        XLON     08:14:32      00029131492TRDU1 
816       1.5400        XLON     08:14:32      00029131494TRDU1 
1,266      1.5360        XLON     08:47:17      00029131557TRDU1 
594       1.5360        XLON     08:49:30      00029131558TRDU1 
1,164      1.5260        XLON     09:18:31      00029131585TRDU1 
626       1.5260        XLON     09:18:31      00029131584TRDU1 
1,048      1.5200        XLON     09:47:05      00029131687TRDU1 
755       1.5200        XLON     09:47:05      00029131688TRDU1 
1,910      1.5120        XLON     10:30:55      00029131798TRDU1 
1,754      1.5180        XLON     11:32:13      00029131869TRDU1 
613       1.5120        XLON     11:56:04      00029131897TRDU1 
893       1.5120        XLON     12:14:31      00029131945TRDU1 
971       1.5060        XLON     12:41:13      00029131973TRDU1 
563       1.5060        XLON     12:41:13      00029131975TRDU1 
268       1.5060        XLON     12:41:13      00029131974TRDU1 
1,772      1.5140        XLON     13:30:31      00029132066TRDU1 
1,595      1.5080        XLON     14:15:33      00029132200TRDU1 
878       1.5080        XLON     14:15:33      00029132197TRDU1 
872       1.5080        XLON     14:15:33      00029132198TRDU1 
153       1.5080        XLON     14:15:33      00029132199TRDU1 
1,665      1.5080        XLON     14:35:46      00029132271TRDU1 
183       1.5080        XLON     14:35:46      00029132272TRDU1 
1,200      1.5080        XLON     14:55:23      00029132324TRDU1 
583       1.5080        XLON     14:55:23      00029132323TRDU1 
159       1.5080        XLON     14:55:23      00029132325TRDU1 
2,024      1.5340        XLON     15:48:31      00029132497TRDU1 
1,954      1.5340        XLON     15:48:31      00029132496TRDU1 
2,415      1.5400        XLON     16:21:50      00029132678TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338933 
EQS News ID:  1962391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962391&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
