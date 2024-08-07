

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 9-day high of 0.6565 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6518.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 97.08 and 1.6627 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 94.05 and 1.6756, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie climbed to 2-day highs of 0.9038 and 1.0890 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8985 and 1.0947, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.67 against the greenback, 100.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



