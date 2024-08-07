

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 0.6018 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5953.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 5-day highs of 88.98 and 1.8129 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 85.90 and 1.8357, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen and 1.77 against the euro.



