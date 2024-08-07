

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index weakened more-than-expected in June to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 108.6 in June from 111.2 in the previous month. The expected score was 109.3.



Further, this was the lowest score since April 2023, when the reading was 108.5.



Similarly, the coincident index declined to a 4-month low of 113.7 in June from 117.1 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index also fell to 106.7 in June from 108.2 in the prior month.



